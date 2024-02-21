How will EA FC 24 FC Fantasy players get upgrades? Details leaked

If the rumors turn out to be true, FC Fantasy is all set to be the next EA FC 24 promo in Ultimate Team. A rebrand of the earlier Fantasy FUT promo from previous years, the upcoming cards are once again likely to have a dynamic nature if reliable leaker ASYTrader is to be believed. In simpler words, all the promo items will have the ability to get upgrades in the near future.

As of now, EA Sports hasn't revealed any details about the FC Fantasy promo. However, it's almost certain that it is going to be released in EA FC 24, as mentioned in one of the Season 4 Act 2 milestone rewards. Let's look at what the rumored upgrade path could look like.

EA FC 24 FC Fantasy upgrade system explained

Last year, the Fantasy FUT promo was a major success with FIFA 23 players. It featured special items of active footballers and retired legends (Heroes). Both sets of cards had the ability to get upgrades based on the fulfillment of completing certain conditions. The same system might apply once again.

It remains to be seen if the FC Fantasy promo will feature Heroes, although the special cards of active footballers will be eligible for upgrades. In fact, ASYTrader has predicted that each card could get a maximum of four upgrades. Each upgrade level could apparently include a certain condition that will be based on real-life results.

Level 1: +1 in-form upgrade - 1 goal/assist in next 4 games (for attackers/midfielders)/1 clean sheet in next 4 games (defenders/goalkeepers)

Level 2: +1 in-form upgrade - Club wins 2 of their next 4 domestic league matches

Level 3: +1 in-form upgrade - Player makes an appearance in 3 of the next 4 domestic league matches.

Level 4: +1 in-form upgrade - Club scores 11 goals in the next 4 league matches.

It also remains to be seen if the promo will feature Heroes this year and if they will have a different upgrade path. Readers should note that this isn't the official path (yet to be confirmed by EA Sports) and should avoid drawing premature conclusions.