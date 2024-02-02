How will an EA FC 24 RTTF card get upgrades?

The EA FC 24 RTTF cards are now available in Ultimate Team, which introduces some amazing cards from European club competitions. There are four different tournaments that are represented by the released cards, and all of them have received boosts in their stats and new playstyles. That said, an attractive part of these cards is that they can receive multiple levels of upgrades.

Every one of these EA FC 24 RTTF cards can get massive boosts over the next few months. That said, the conditions for getting them will vary from one tournament to another. Hence, it becomes important for players to understand how the potential upgrades will work.

All UEFA CL EA FC 24 RTTF card upgrades

The UEFA Champions League is certainly the grandest stage of European club competitions, and here's the upgrade path:

Win or draw the first knockout game after the campaign launch: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for Quarter Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for Semi Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for the Final: +1 Playstyle+

Win the Final: +1 Inform Upgrade, 5* Weak Foot, 5* Skill Moves

All Europa League EA FC 24 RTTF card upgrades

This is the second-tier tournament for European clubs, but they will also be eligible for upgrades.

Qualify for Round of 16: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for Quarter Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for Semi Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for the Final: +1 Playstyle+

Win the Final: +1 Inform Upgrade, 5* Weak Foot, 5* Skill Moves

All European Conference League EA FC 24 RTTF card upgrades

There are two cards that represent this tournament as of writing. Here are their potential upgrade paths:

Qualify for Round of 16: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for Quarter Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for Semi Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for the Final: +1 Playstyle+

Win the Final: +1 Inform Upgrade, 5* Weak Foot, 5* Skill Moves

All UWCL EA FC 24 RTTF card upgrades

The women's competition also has two representatives as part of the main team release.

Win or Draw 1st Knockout game of the Quarter Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for Semi Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Win or Draw 1st Knockout Game of Semi Finals: +1 Inform Upgrade

Qualify for the Final: +1 Playstyle+

Win the Final: +1 Inform Upgrade, 5* Weak Foot, 5* Skill Moves

EA Sports has also announced that all upgrades will be applied on the ensuing Friday if a card is eligible for an upgrade. It will be interesting to find out which items can get the highest boosts eventually.