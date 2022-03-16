How to win the Arkesia Grand Prix event in Lost Ark

The Arkesia Grand Prix event is live in Lost Ark, which offers plenty of rewards.

The event is a race, which is completely different from anything else the MMORPG has to offer. Players need to track down an NPC, start a race that can be completed once daily, and reach the finish line first.

It is a seven-on-seven race that turns players into Narunis. Players receive abilities as creatures, which they can use to help themselves and their team make it to the finish line before their opponents.

Tips for winning the Arkesia Grand Prix event in Lost Ark

Naruni abilities can be seen at the bottom of the screen (Image via Smilegate)

The game doesn't provide much information in terms of a tutorial or assistance with the Arkesia Grand Prix. Instead, players will need to learn how to win by simply participating and figuring it out as they go.

The trick to winning is knowing how the Narunis work and taking advantage of that. There are four abilities that Lost Ark players can use in the Arkesia Grand Prix:

Headbutt : This ability charges the player forward and staggers any opponents that they hit.

: This ability charges the player forward and staggers any opponents that they hit. Super Naruni : This ability fires a projectile that knocks down any opponent who is hit by it.

: This ability fires a projectile that knocks down any opponent who is hit by it. Plop Bomb : This ability sends out an explosive at the rear of the user. After a few seconds, the bomb will go off, stopping anyone in its area of effect for a moment.

: This ability sends out an explosive at the rear of the user. After a few seconds, the bomb will go off, stopping anyone in its area of effect for a moment. Tough Naruni: This ability grants users a shield that stops any of the other abilities from harming them for a short while.

These abilities are easy to figure out if players think of them as if they are Mario Kart item pickups. The Grand Prix resembles the Nintendo racing game more than it probably should.

There are multiple hazards throughout the race that can slow down players. These hazards display a red alert before attacking, signaling that it is time to move out of the way.

Albright @MrClaudere Grand Prix in Lost Ark is so fun when you bully 2-3 people from getting ahead of you securing the win Grand Prix in Lost Ark is so fun when you bully 2-3 people from getting ahead of you securing the win

Swinging mallets, explosions, lightning strikes, and enemies that wander onto the racetrack are all possible hazards that Lost Ark players will need to avoid or even better, push enemies into.

Players will need to be aware of their surroundings, with who is in front of them and behind them. Players need to use the abilities wisely as they have a cooldown and they also need to maintain focus to stay in front of the pack.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete