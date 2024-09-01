Fathier Races in Star Wars Outlaws can be compared to real-life horse racing. In this event, Players bet on different Fathiers and can win big if Lady Luck smiles on them. However, some of these events are fixed and have certain tells that can help you win more often.

Fathier Races are a betting sport in Ubisoft’s action-adventure title that can become a lucrative source of income for a lot of players. While most races are legitimate where you will need to sort through a lot of data before placing bets, some are fixed which guarantees the first position for a certain racer.

This article will outline how to win the fixed Fathier Races in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to bet in a fixed Fathier Race in Star Wars Outlaws?

Before placing a bet, you will need to visit the exact location of the race consoles. These areas will be marked on the map with a specific legend. After visiting the marker, a holotable will be present inside projecting the circuit and some details about the Fathier Races.

Trending

Also Read: Star Wars Outlaws vs. Star Wars Jedi Survivor compared

The Fathier Race console with details (Image via Ubisoft)

Here is how to bet and find fixed Fathier Races in Star Wars Outlaws:

Visit the console present near the holotable and interact with it.

Scroll through the available races and check the top right area of your screen for a notification that says that the race is fixed.

Once you have made your selection, you need to sift through the racers and check details like Form, Weight, and Rider names.

Fixed races usually have a tip-off that you will need to find by yourself. The winner is usually hinted at through Datapads so make sure to read any of those that are found in the vicinity.

Keep the tip in mind and head over to the console again to place your bet for a quick and easy win.

This can be repeated for almost all fixed Fathier Races to stack up on Credits.

It is important to note that Fathier Race consoles will also inform you about the total Credits you can obtain if your bet wins first place. However, if your rider loses the race, you will gain nothing and have to walk away empty-handed.

Also Read: How to get Transparisteel in Star Wars Outlaws

The Datapads, which contain most tip-offs, can be found around the race console area directly. However, it is best to sweep the whole area for resources as well.

Fixed races can only be found after accessing the console since the map only provides you with a marker and a description. So players will need to manually search for the fixed Fathier Races after reaching the location.

That is everything you need to know about winning fixed Fathier Races in Star Wars Outlaws. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!