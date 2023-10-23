HoYoLAB Bottlemi event: How to catch and throw drifting bottle messages to Genshin Impact fans

During the ongoing HoYoLAB Bottlemi event, Genshin Impact players can write messages, put them in a bottle, and send them adrift in the waters, which will then be received by a stranger. Once they open the messages, readers can also respond to them if they want to. Players can throw up to three bottles containing a message each day and fish out six of them.

Similar to the event last year, Bottlemi allows fans to interact with other Genshin Impact players on the HoYoLAB platform. Several players have caught the eye of others with their unique messages, while most have wished happiness upon fellow players.

This article will cover how you can participate in the Bottlemi event.

How to participate in Bottlemi event in HoYoLAB

Bottlemi is the latest web event that fans can participate in on HoYoLAB, HoYoverse's own social media platform. The premise of this event is quite simple, wherein players can write messages and send them adrift for strangers to come across. Aside from content that is against the platform's policy, fans are free to send whatever message they choose.

They can access the event from the notifications tab of their HoYoLAB application. It is the last featured option in the tab. However, it is important to note that the event only shows up on the mobile app and not the web page.

How to start the event (Image via HoYoLAB/Sportskeeda)

Once the event has loaded, players can use the two prompts at the bottom of the screen to share their wishes and read the bottles by others.

How to read and share wishes (Image via HoYoLAB/Sportskeeda)

By selecting the bottom-left button, you can open a page where you can type your messages for other Genshin Impact players. Once you have composed your message, throw the bottle to share it. You can only share up to three messages max each day.

How to read and reply to messages (Image via HoYoLAB/Sportskeeda)

If you click on the bottom-right option on the event's home page, you can trigger an animation to fish out a bottle from the water. Doing so will allow you to read a fellow player's message. You can click on reply to revert back to the sender as well.

Currently, Genshin Impact players are sharing positive and some straight-up confusing messages to others. One such cryptic message was received by a HoYoLAB user, SomeoneThatExist.

Cyphered message (Image via HoYoLAB/SomeoneThatExist)

When they fished out a bottle in the event, they came across a cyphered message that piqued their curiosity. Fans have been creatively using the Bottlemi event as a means to interact with and make new online friends on HoYoLAB.