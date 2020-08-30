Hrithik Roshan in Free Fire: All we know about new character Jai so far

Free Fire has a vast collection of characters for the players to choose from. With every update of the game, the developers usually add a new one. Currently, there are 31 characters in the game.

Garena Free Fire recently announced one of their most significant collaborations with Hrithik Roshan. The game has collaborated with the renowned actor to bring in a new character called Jai.

However, Jai isn't the first character who is inspired by a real-life person. Several others, like DJ Alok and Luqeuta, are also based on living people. In this article, we discuss everything public regarding Jai so far.

Hrithik Roshan in Free Fire: All we know about the new character Jai

Jai's in-game character was initially leaked in July. According to several leaks, Jai is expected to have a unique ability named 'Furious Reload,' which would immediately reload the gun. But it is expected to have a cooldown period after every use.

In-game announcement about the collaboration

Here is what the in-game announcement about the event states:

Straight from the movie screens to Free Fire, Hrithik Roshan joins Free Fire as Jai. And we’ve come to hear that Jai might have a challenge for you to #BeTheHero! How excited are you?

In our first ever collaboration title ‘Be The Hero’, the campaign guarantees to kick things up a few notches for our gamers, and reaffirms our commitment towards the local gaming community. This partnership will offer Free Fire players an experience like never before, Stay Tuned for more information!

As the 3rd-anniversary event has drawn to a close, the developers are bringing in newer content for the players to relish. Hritik Roshan's in-game character may be rolled out anytime soon. The players can keep checking the #BeTheHero event for further details.

