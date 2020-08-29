Free Fire is a renowned mobile battle royale game developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena. The game is played by millions of people around the world and boasts one of the highest download counts in the mobile gaming industry.

In this article, we talk about ping in Garena Free Fire. We also discuss the ways through which you can maintain a low ping for seamless gameplay.

What is ping in Free Fire?

Ping is defined as the time taken for transmitting data from the users’ device to the Free Fire server and then back to the phone again. It is measured in milliseconds. The ping depends on the stability, connectivity and speed of the player's internet.

Where to check ping in Free Fire

Free Fire users can check out their ping in the top-left corner beside the map

Players can easily check out their ping in-game. It is present in the top-left corner beside the map.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire: Full list of all character names

Low ping is necessary for players to have a lag-free gameplay experience. Here are a few tips that can help players reduce their ping in Free Fire:

#1 Closing all the background apps

Apps running in the background of a device consume RAM and internet data. Players should, therefore, consider closing all the background-running apps to reduce ping while playing Free Fire.

#2 Disabling auto-update

Google Play Store has an auto-update feature that automatically starts updating apps as soon as they’re available for the device. Updating these apps takes up a lot of data, which might result in high ping. Users should, therefore, disable this feature from the settings in Google Play Store.

#3 Changing the ISP

Users should consider switching to other networks or service providers if they consistently face a slow internet speed problem.