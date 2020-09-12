Hrithik Roshan Free Fire ID: The actor has no confirmed account yet

Free Fire has been growing ever since its release a few years back. The quick-paced battle royale title is played worldwide and has established a vast and loyal fan base.

It has also found the right presence in India and features a variety of characters. In a recent collaboration between Garena Free Fire and the famous star, Hrithik Roshan, a new character named 'Jai' was introduced into the game.

Ever since the announcement, several videos have surfaced on different platforms claiming to provide users with the Free Fire ID of the renowned Bollywood star.

Hrithik Roshan Free Fire ID: The actor has no confirmed account in the game

After the appearances of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a trailer of the Free Fire India Today League Finals, a lot of speculation about the former's in-game account have arisen. After the addition of the new character, Jai, in the game, these speculations have only further increased.

As mentioned earlier, there are several videos on YouTube that claim to provide users with the Free Fire ID of the superstar. Some of these clips also allegedly claim to give the actor's Free Fire gameplay footage.

However, it is crucial to note that it is not confirmed whether the actor has an account in the game.

These videos which claim to provide the Free Fire ID are mere speculations. Also, the videos of his alleged gameplay are of some other players, and not the actors.

Jai character in Free Fire

Jai was finally added to the game a week back. His unique ability is called Raging Reload, which reloads the gun's magazine by 10% at level 1 and keep enhancing with an increase in the character's level. Players can claim this character and its bundle from tomorrow, i.e., 13th September.

