Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian YouTube community. He is a renowned content creator who primarily creates content around GTA 5 and Minecraft. He also frequently puts up content on other games, including Free Fire.

In this article, we will look at his in-game ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID

Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID is 786974995, and his IGN is TechnoGamerZ.

Techno Gamerz's stats

Ujjwal's all-time stats

Techno Gamerz has played 232 solo games and triumphed in 12 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 5.17%. He has registered 405 kills for a decent K/D ratio of 1.84, inflicting an average damage per match of 460.

Ujjwal also has 426 duo games to his name, and 36 Booyahs, giving him a win percentage of 8.45%. He has killed 736 foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.89.

When it comes to squad mode, the famous content creator has played 304 squad matches and secured 36 victories. He has registered 468 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.75.

His classic stats

In the ongoing season, he has played only a handful of classic games, playing four squad games and accruing four kills.

Ujjwal has also played three solo games, winning one and killing 13 foes for a fantastic K/D ratio of 6.5.

Clash Squad stats

Techno Gamerz's Clash Squad stats

In this mode, Techno Gamerz has played 32 games and has four wins, which brings his win percentage to 12.50%. He has maintained a KDA of 1.83.

His YouTube channels

Ujjwal started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. He has two channels – Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal. The internet star boasts over 7.95 million subscribers on the first one, with more than 1.238 billion views combined.

He also has over 2.2 million subscribers and more than 151 million views in total on the second channel. The streamer has posted several videos related to Free Fire on both these channels.

His social media accounts

Techno Gamerz is active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

