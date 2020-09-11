Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation and streaming around Free Fire have seen a steep rise over the past few years. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which is a testament to the fact that the battle royale genre has expanded to newer boundaries.

As the game's audience is diverse, some players have grabbed the opportunity to stream content in regional languages.

Slumber Queen is a prominent Free Fire content creator who streams in Tamil. In this article, we discuss her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID

Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID is 525471774, and her present IGN is 🇸🇱🇺🇲🇧🇪🇷🇶🇺🇪🇪🇳. She is also a part of the guild, PVS ARMY.

Slumber Queen's Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Slumber Queen has played a total of 10350 squad games and won in 3327 of them, having a win percentage of 32.14%. She has also racked up 17580 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 2.50, and an average damage per match of 739.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1453 games and emerged victorious in 248 of them, notching up 2114 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.75.

Slumber Queen has played 1009 solo games and triumphed in 58 of them, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, Slumber Queen has played only a few solo and duo games. She has played 107 squad games and registered 23 wins.

Clash Squad Ranked

In Clash Squad – Ranked Season 3, Slumber Queen is placed in the Heroic tier and has played 481 games. She has won 267 games by maintaining a KDA of 1.60.

(Note: The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing it. They might change as the season progresses)

Her YouTube channel

Slumber Queen started her journey on YouTube in September 2019. She has uploaded a total of 238 videos on her channel, and garnered more than 11 million views combined.

She has also amassed 326k subscribers. Click here to visit her channel.

Her Social Media

Slumber Queen is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

She also has a discord server. Click here to join it.

