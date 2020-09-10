Dhruv Sangwan, who is popularly known by his in-game alias Soul Sangwan, is a professional PUBG Mobile player for Team Soul.

In the aftermath of PUBG Mobile's ban in India, several streamers have now taken to other battle royale games to keep their audience engaged. In his most recent live stream, Sangwan played Free Fire alongside Mavi, Regaltos and Beast.

In this article, we discuss Soul Sangwan’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Soul Sangwan’s Free Fire ID

Soul Sangwan’s Free Fire ID is 2333087470, and his present in-game name is SavageSango. As of now, he is not a part of any guild.

Soul Sangwan’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Sangwan has not unlocked the ranked mode yet, but he has played few games in the classic mode. He has played seven squad games, but triumphed in only one of them. Sangwan has killed seven enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.17 and an average damage per match of 406.

Sangwan has also played five solo games this season. He has notched up 20 kills in this mode, with an impressive K/D ratio of 5. The famous YouTuber also has an average damage per match of 683.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

Sangwan has played only one game in this mode. He has a KDA of 0.50 and an average damage per match of 275.

His YouTube channel

Sangwan uploaded the first video on his YouTube channel in April 2019. He has garnered a total of 22 million views and over 287k subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media

Soul Sangwan is active on Instagram and Twitter.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server. You can click here to join it.

Dhruv also streams on NimoTV.

