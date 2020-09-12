Rendy Rangers’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Cahyo Rendy Wicaksono, popularly known by his in-game alias and YouTube channel name Rendy Rangers, is a well-known Free Fire streamer and content creator from Indonesia.

Rendy Rangers’ Free Fire ID

Rendy Rangers’ Free Fire ID is 10657119, and his present IGN is RTM ALBOGENGI. He is also the leader of the guild – RANGERSTEAM.

Rendy Rangers’ Stats

Lifetime Stats

Rendy Rangers has played a total of 5245 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1077 matches, with a win percentage of 20.53. He has notched 11669 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 2.80, inflicting an average damage of 939 per match.

The famous content creator also has 190 duo victories in 1345 games, translating to a win ratio of 14.12%. He has registered 3515 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.04 and an average damage of 921.

Rendy Rangers also has 114 solo victories out of 1143 games. In the process, he has killed 2658 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Rendy Rangers has played 121 squad games and has secured 6 Booyahs, racking up 295 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.57.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has 69 games to his name and has triumphed in 8 of them. He has also maintained a sublime K/D ratio of 3.77.

Rendy Rangers has played 13 solo games so far and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, securing 56 kills with a magnificent K/D ratio of 6.22.

Rendy Rangers' setup

Mobile Device: Samsung Note 10+

PC specs:

Processor Ryzen 7 2700X

Ryzen 7 2700X Motherboard : MSI X470 Gaming Pro

: MSI X470 Gaming Pro SSD : 500 GB SAMSUNG

: 500 GB SAMSUNG Ram : 32GB Geil Evo X

: 32GB Geil Evo X Graphics Card: GTX 1080 8GB

Rendy Ranger’s YouTube channel

Cahyo Rendy Wicaksono started creating content on YouTube over 4 years ago. However, he started making content related to Free Fire 2 years ago. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He currently has over 6.71 million subscribers and over 1 billion views. He has so far uploaded over 1203 videos in his channel.

You can click here to visit Cahyo Rendy Wicaksono's YouTube channel.

Rendy Rangers' social media accounts

Rendy Rangers is active on Facebook and Instagram.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

