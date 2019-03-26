Huge announcement regarding Marvel's Iron Man game

Marvel's iconic character Iron Man will feature a VR game. The announcement came from Sony's State of Play event, which is a public event to announce games for the PlayStation Series, inspired by Nintendo's Nintendo Direct.

Sony doesn't normally feature Marvel heroes outside of Spiderman (because they own the rights to the character). The Iron Man VR is offering an experience inside the Iron Man Suit, when you fly and when you have ballistic missiles and the like chasing you. It is very similar to the features in the Iron Man movies.

Marvel's Iron Man will only be available on the PSVR and no other platforms at the moment. Sorry Oculus/Vive/other VR users!

The announcement was made together with No Man's Sky for VR in the State of Play event. As VR technology improves, so do the possibilities of great VR experiences. Although the trailer makes it seem like the game is quite basic (a railroad shooter), the final product could be something else. Being in the Iron Man suit is certainly a common fantasy!

It's a wonder when there will be an AAA game for Iron Man. With the smashing success of Spiderman, the ability to customize different suits and the ability to explore a huge open world, we know the possibilities for that dream game is possible. My heart races to think of an Iron Man game with suit upgrades and a bigger open world.

Square Enix is supposedly developing an AAA Avengers game. It will definitely outshine this one and maybe it will give us more of the Marvel action we need. For now, this is the best version of an Iron Man game we're getting. Iron Man has a lot of potential on VR, but the technology will need to develop further to get a much deeper experience.

