Huya signed a $310 million media rights deal for 5 years, inclusive of all Chinese League of Legends Esports events

Chinese live-streaming platform Huya has officially signed a five-year long media rights deal with Tengjing Sports worth $310 million. TJ Sports is the Official League of Legends operator in China.

As per the new agreement, Huya will be the official broadcaster and distributor of LPL, LDL, and LPL All-Star events in China. The gargantuan deal will commence from the current 21-22 financial year and will last until 2025.

Chinese livestreaming platform Huya has signed an exclusive media rights deal worth an estimated £223.88m for League of Legends esports in China.



The deal includes @lplenglish, the League of Legends Development League (LDL), and LPL's All-Star event.https://t.co/mg8xft1Hc3 pic.twitter.com/5ADzKNAUol — Esports Insider (@esportsinsider) April 28, 2021

League of Legends has always remained Huya's key focus in the world of Esports. In January last year, Huya became the official distribution partner of LCS and LEC. They are also the official broadcasting partners of LCK until 2022 and now, after gaining the rights for LPL, Huya became the only Chinese online platform to feature all four major League of Legends regions.

Huya will be the official League of Legends broadcaster in China, starting with the 2021 Summer Split

Image via Huya.com

Huya will have the rights to all sorts of promotional content, official highlights, replays, blogs, news and commentaries featuring LPL and LDL, starting from this year's summer split. Being one of the biggest live-streaming platforms in Asia, Huya will now have the opportunity to take the sport beyond regular Chinese esports boundaries.

Huya will show the top-tier League of Legends esports events from 2021 until 2025, with the new deal covering China’s the LoL Pro League, LoL Development League and LPL All-Star Weekend Series #SportsBiz #LPL https://t.co/KAc5W2dfeu — SportsPro (@SportsPro) April 30, 2021

League of Legends World Championship thus remains the only event in China for which Huya doesn't have official broadcasting rights. Back in 2019, Bilibili, another popular Chinese media-sharing website, had secured the exclusive rights for Worlds, in a deal worth $123 million.

Advertisement

In October 2020, Huya got merged with another video game live-streaming platform named Douyu, and they are now expecting to increase profits in the Chinese League of Legends business, after making a profit for 13 straight quarters.

Huya will also telecast the upcoming 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, which starts next week, on Thursday, May 6th.