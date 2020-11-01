HVK-30 vs BK57: Which is a better gun in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile is a prominent name in the battle royale bracket on app stores. The game offers lots of modes and maps to players along with HD quality graphics. A player can choose between various weapons to get the victory in either MP mode or BR mode in the game. In this article, we have discussed which is a better assault rifle between HVK-30 and BK57 in the COD Mobile game.

HVK-30 vs BK57: Which is better in COD Mobile:

#1 Damage:

Image via Activision

In the damage section, BK57 is the clear winner over the HVK-30 assault rifle. The BK57 deals with 42 base damage, whereas HVK-30 dispenses hit damage of 35 hitpoints to an opponent. Hence, in a close encounter, BK57 will knock or kill the enemy players more quickly.

#2 Range:

Image via Activision

Advertisement

A player can use both guns at any range by equipping different scopes on them. But, both weapons have a contrasting range and is a differentiating factor. In COD Mobile, BK57 has less range, which is precisely to be 50, and HVK-30 has more range, which is 62. Hence, players can use HVK-30 with great accuracy in mid-range and long-range gunfights.

#3 Rate of Fire:

Image via Activision

The rate of fire also plays an essential role in lots of battles in the game. With a superior fire rate, a player can kill his rival players quickly. The BK57's rate of fire is 66, while HVK-30 has a slightly better fire rate of 71. Hence, HVK-30 will empty its magazine much quickly than BK57 in a fight, and you will have a higher chance of killing the enemy player.

Advertisement

#4 Recoil:

Image via Activision

In this segment, the BK57 is a much more reliable weapon. It has marginally better control and stability than the HVK-30 assault rifle in COD Mobile. A player can use it for mid-range spray transfers onto enemy players. The HVK-30 has a high rate of fire and hence shakes a little bit more than BK57 and is not a suitable weapon for long-range sprays.

Final Verdict:

Now, coming to the final verdict on the BK57 vs HVK-30 assault rifles in COD Mobile, we have BK-57 as the better weapon. BK57 deals more damage per bullet and is also a stable weapon in mid-rage battles, whereas the HVK-30 is only reliable in close encounters in COD Mobile.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on COD Mobile.

Also read: How to aim like a pro in COD Mobile.