Hyper Scape on PC: How to download Ubisoft's new battle royale for free

Hyper Scape is the newest addition to the popular battle royale genre and is published by Ubisoft. This will be Ubisoft's first foray into the genre after other huge publishers, like EA and Epic Games, have already made waves in the market with their battle royale games.

Hyper Scape sets itself apart from its contemporaries due to its focus on verticality, speed and movement. The game is fast and player encounters occur more frequently. The art style and tone of the game resemble that of a brighter cyberpunk aesthetic, and the soundtrack only complements it further.

The open beta for Hyper Scape on PC is now live and can be downloaded for free from Uplay.

How to download Hyper Scape open beta

The open beta is live and allows players to play the game before the official launch. Publishers and developers use the data from the open beta to improve the game before launch.

Hyper Scape will also be free-to-play after the launch and is an extremely fast-paced and fun battle royale experience. Players on PC will need a Uplay account to download the game.

Download Link for Hyper Scape Open Beta for PC

Players will need a Uplay account to download and play the game as well as to download the Uplay client on PC.

Uplay is a service by Ubisoft, akin to Steam or Origin by EA. It is essentially a marketplace for all their titles on PC.

Hyper Scape’s Open Beta is now available on PC!



Download for free on Uplay and prove your skills as a champion of the Hyper Scape. — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 12, 2020

There are several Ubisoft games on Uplay, and a subscription service called Uplay+ offers users 100+ games from Ubisoft's catalogue for free.

Hyper Scape is set to be a tough competitor for its contemporaries including Fortnite, Apex Legends and PUBG. Its shooting mechanics are capable but what really sells the game is the mobility and sheer verticality of gameplay.

The map consists of several high-rise buildings and the lack of fall damage makes for some really exciting plays.

and now quick 180 snipes pic.twitter.com/jcvzPDwmS1 — DrLupo (@DrLupo) July 14, 2020

Hyper Scape also utilises a variety of "hacks" that are special abilities you can pick up in the map. There are a variety of hacks to pick from, including one that turns the player into a giant ball of destruction.