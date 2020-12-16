"I have a boyfriend": Throwback to when a Twitch streamer scared away a creepy stranger with a single line

In a clip which has resurfaced online recently, a Twitch streamer by the name of Rewan can be seen being harassed by a creepy stranger, only for him to suddenly turn around and walk away on being told that she has a boyfriend.

Over the course of the one and a half minute clip, she can be seen walking on the street at night, someplace in France presumably, as a stranger suddenly approaches her and proceeds to flirt with her.

Even though she politely attempts to turn down his advances, he doesn't seem to get the hint, as he goes on to get uncomfortably close to her.

However, he ends up doing an absolute u-turn when he finds out that she has a boyfriend, as he simply turns around and walks away quietly, much to her surprise.

Twitch streamer scares off stranger with mere mention of a boyfriend

Rewen is a Twitch streamer who has around 55K followers on Twitch and her streams often revolve around games such as League of Legends, CS:GO and Minecraft.

Her real name is Anna Martiny and in addition to her gaming streams on Twitch, she is also a horse lover and travels to different destinations, where she sometimes hosts IRL streams.

It so happened that during an IRL Twitch stream last year, she ended up facing a rather unfortunate situation when a stranger made uncomfortable advances towards her.

In the clip above, he can be heard saying:

"Excuse me baby, you're so beautiful, I like your eyes. Excuse my english I don't speak very well but you are very pretty...I just want to kiss you"

A visibly uncomfortable Rewen replies:

"Can I go home? I need to go home, I'm just going to walk home alone...I'm going to call my friend.."

However, he appears as adamant as ever, even going to the extent of offering to walk with her and asking for her phone number.

After she continues to deny his advances, he finally asks if she has a boyfriend, to which she replies yes:

"Ok you have a boyfriend.."

His demeanour then suddenly changes as he just turns around and walks away without another word, leaving her in splits.

In light of the clip going viral once again, check out some of the comments online, as viewers managed to see the humorous side of things:

Thankfully for Rewen, the incident ended up taking a turn for the humorous, much to her relief and that of her Twitch chat.