"I deserved it": Twitch streamer who feels she 'deserved' to be sexually harassed receives counselling from Dr. K

Twitch is one platform that welcomes streamers form various professions and all walks of life.

From gamers to woodcarvers, there is no dearth in terms of variety, as viewers are often spoilt for choice when it comes to tuning in to a stream. However, the persona which we see on-screen often differs from the person in reality.

With a notion to promote healthy discussions about mental health, Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. K started a Twitch channel called HealthyGamerGG, where he interacts with various streamers on the platform.

From the likes of Pokimane to Asmongold, Dr. K has interacted with a plethora of Twitch streamers, the most recent being Poopernoodle.

Ever "missed the window" to appropriately respond to someone?



Like you should have called someone a day ago, but anxiety got in the way. Awkward. And then weeks go by. Super awkward.



Social Anxiety interview up on youtube:https://t.co/kfe8rRxl4h — HealthyGamer_GG (@HealthyGamerGG) September 15, 2020

She is a British Twitch streamer who has around 42k followers on the platform, and apart from chatting with her fans, also plays games such as Fall Guys and CS: GO.

Recently in an unfiltered interview with Dr. K, she opened up about various issues, ranging from social anxiety to sexual harassment.

Also read: Harvard-trained psychiatrist explains what makes this Twitch streamer so 'irresistible'

Dr. K counsels Poopernoodle on Twitch

Advertisement

In the clip above, Poopernoodle shows signs of self-blame as she states that people called her stupid for not being able to notice red flags, and that she deserved to be assaulted.

"A lot of people said 'how did she not see the red flags'? What a f*****g idiot, and I do sort of believe that. That I deserved this bad thing to happen to me."

As a result, she ended up thinking that perhaps she did deserve to be the recipient of a bad experience.

This statement is further elaborated upon in the entire interview, which you can watch below:

An elaborate discussion on self-loathing and sexual abuse

After speaking about the hilarious origin of her Twitch name, and addressing issues of social anxiety and isolation, Poopernoodle also spoke about her sexual harassment experience.

"Last year, I was abused by someone and wrote about my experience online, and I had a lot of people reach out to me afterwards, people that I hoped I would never hear from again. It was weird, really weird. There are just some people who I really don't want to hear from."

In response to her attempt to wallow in self-blame, Dr. K said:

"Turns out, I don't think you f****d anything up, that's my opinion. But maybe your mind sort of says that 'he's just saying that'. That's just your reflex of devaluing the way that you feel."

"Now we'll get to red flags, all you have to do is you have certain programming that has taught you to take certain opinions about yourself and knock them down."

"In the same way, you can start to program being able to notice opinions about yourself and recognize that these are actually not fair opinions; this is just your programming. You have internalized the opinion of that group of girls."

On the whole, Poopernoodle's interview with Dr. K received praise, as people supported her for sharing her story and struggles:

@poopernoodle a brave session with Dr. K. Well done being so vulnerable and insightful. As someone who has overcome a lot of his own social anxiety I think you're making the right steps towards a brighter tomorrow 🙂. Kia Kaha from NZ. — Kieran Jack Scott (@KieranJackScott) September 16, 2020

@poopernoodle hey, just wanted to say i really appreciated your conversation with dr.k @HealthyGamerGG . a lot of the social anxieties you talked about i've dealt with as well, was helpful to hear both you guys talking through that - so just wanted to say thanks to both parties! — Turkstyx (@turkstyx) September 16, 2020

Also read: Alinity starts crying during an interview with Harvard-trained psychiatrist , Dr. K