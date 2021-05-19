“I don’t think I look like a hypocrite": PewDiePie responds to 7-year-old post about editing his own videos

Arguably one of the most prolific YouTubers to ever grace the platform, PewDiePie recently did a throwback video where he reacted to his old reddit posts, and the results just go to show how far the content creator has come in his journey.

One of the points of criticism raised during the video was Felix's comments about "editing his own videos," and how after becoming successful, people now view him as a hypocrite.

PewDiePie responds to 'hypocrite' criticism for no longer editing his own videos

The reddit post in question is a 7-year-old query where a fan asked PewDiePie why he didn't hire an editor at the time. To this, he replied:

I feel like I'd be cheating my fans My videos would lose a huge part of 'me' I enjoy the hard work I want YouTube to remain "You" (yes, it's a cliche quote) I want to prove that to even be the biggest channel on YouTube; you don't have to have a lot of money or hired staff involved. As long as you have a camera and passion you can go as far as you want.

In contrast to this statement, PewDiePie has not edited his own videos for a long while now, with Sive taking over those responsibilities. With people calling him a hypocrite over this, PewDiePie had the following to say:

I think I stayed true to that. Especially considering how most YouTubers run their channel. Yes, I don’t edit my videos anymore, obviously. But I also wouldn’t be able to upload nearly enough for this amount of time. So it’s a trade. I think it's worked out great with Sive. I don’t know if this was meant to put me on the spot, but I think I stayed true to myself and this idea.

Saying that other channels operate with a full staff, complete with editors and writers, PewDiePie feels that he still, for the most part, is true to his views. He feels that even though he doesn't edit his own videos anymore, they are still an accurate portrayal of him and his personality.

"But in a lot of ways too, I miss editing. I think I added a lot to my edits in the past. Not to say Sive didn’t add a lot either. He’s added a sh*t ton. But it comes from two different people, and that will always be different. It’s just how it is.”

While PewDiePie hasn't been editing his videos for a while, it's hard to argue that his content hasn't been true to himself. With over a hundred million subscribers and the title of the largest individual content creator on the platform, PewDiePie may not be exactly the same, but he's definitely doing something right.

