[I] doesn't exist - a modern text adventure review: An intriguing but short AI journey

While many play video games to relieve stress or have fun, others view it as a medium of artistic expression. [I] doesn't exist - a modern text adventure is certainly a shining example of the latter. This intriguing text adventure aims to twist the niche genre on its head by introducing entirely different gameplay mechanics and a big tonal shift.

With Natural Language Processing (NLP) playing a big role in how players interact with the experience, how does [I] doesn't exist - a modern text adventure hold up?

[I] doesn't exist is a surreal and deceptive dive into chaos

The world awaits exploration and investigation (Image via DreadXP)

The game opens up humbly with an old-school text-adventure screen that explains the basics, followed by a short tutorial. This features on-screen graphics with a stick-figure character, a mushroom, a key, a safe, and a door. Players will learn basic movement and interaction, all using command inputs.

The core of this mechanic involves stringing together a verb and a noun. Typing in "move left" will cause the on-screen character to move to the left of the screen. 'Go to mushroom" will cause it to move to the named object. You get the jist of it. But here's where [I] doesn't exist truly opens up - it places them in a small forest with various interactive objects.

Many puzzles have a very logical approach to them (Image via [I] doesn't exist)

These range from a malfunctioning jukebox and broken-down vending machine to a stone pillar of moving cats and a talking mushroom. The main character in question also has a creepy look, very reminiscent of the Enderman from Minecraft.

Coming back to the main gameplay, players must figure a way out of the large yellow door at the center of the location. To do this, players must utilize various objects in their surroundings to solve environmental puzzles and progress. This includes setting a log on fire to create a campfire or collecting water from the shower to fill up a bucket of water. There is only one way to solve these puzzles, but overall, this segment is still well-crafted.

To trust in the process - or not?

Things can and will take a turn for the worse (Image via [I] doesn't exist)

The real game begins when players escape through the door. I do not wish to spoil as this is where [I] doesn't exist amps up its themes of existential crisis, self-doubt, and more. Given how central they are to the following gameplay setup and overarching narrative, all I will say is that it manages to keep the player invested long enough.

If players picked up [I] doesn't exist expecting a creepy text adventure, then the game fits that bill. The writing is especially effective at conveying what it wants, with moments of anguish, calm, and other emotions flared towards the player by asking them questions about morality, happiness, and more. It is, by all means, an experience that is supposed to be thought-provoking, and it gets the job done well.

Who do you trust? Are you on the right path? Is the fungus friendly? These questions may seem out of context and confusing for readers, but those who have played the game will understand what I am talking about. In fact, the game even switches genres entirely near the end, and this is certainly one of its biggest highlights. But [I] doesn't exist is not without its issues.

Not a perfect showcase

You don't know how to [lol] (Image via [I] doesn't exist)

For all its complex themes, [I] doesn't exist can often feel surprisingly lacking. For one, the game feels like it wraps up abruptly, thus resulting in a very short playtime of just over an hour for one playthrough. The themes explored also needed more time to brew as the journey was over too quickly.

Since there are multiple endings, players must replay the game from scratch to pick alternate paths. Yes, there is no auto-save for key moments like these, as gameplay can be saved only between major set pieces. Players cannot skip forward, either. In other words, players will have to wade through the introductory puzzle-solving escape room section once again in its entirety.

Since players are essentially starting over, this can put a dull dent into the experience since nothing new or different is introduced. Secondly, while the game recognizes various commands thanks to AI recognition, it can only offer a series of pre-defined responses.

More complex queries will also go unanswered. It's not like it can be helped, as that is the nature of this technology. Thankfully, there are other areas the game makes it up for.

Graphics, sound, and performance

The game can be serene when it wants to (Image via [I] doesn't exist)

[I] doesn't exist is a very simplistic-looking game but not a bad one by any means. In fact, the 2D pixel art on display is gorgeous, with ample detail in both backgrounds and foregrounds. This artistic competence remains intact even after switching genres. The audio is also well-crafted, with calming and unnerving cadences rearing their heads throughout the journey.

There are some technical issues, however. Continuing where I left off took far too long to load despite how minimalistic the game is. Is it perhaps a bug? I also had an issue where the command prompt would not accept any inputs, with the only solution being a full restart of the game. This can be annoying as the game only auto-saves at certain segments.

In conclusion

Expect the unexpected (Image via [I] doesn't exist)

All things considered, [I] doesn't exist is a game that cannot be adequately explained through a review. It needs to be experienced to be grasped since much of its subject matter is abstract and very narrative-heavy. It is not a game that will appeal to everyone, especially with a short runtime and puzzle-centric text-adventure nature.

Players will also need multiple playthroughs to see all it has to offer. But for those who want a break from the chaos of AAA games, this might be worth looking into - even though it stumbles a few times with its unavoidably shallow text inputs and illusion of choice.

Overall, I came away feeling satisfied for the most part. The game's concept is certainly its strength, and a more fleshed-out successor could be interesting to see. [I] doesn't exist currently has a demo on Steam, so interested players can try it out before deciding on a purchase.

[I] doesn't exist - a modern text adventure

Final verdict (Image via Sportskeeda/DreadXP)

Reviewed on: PC

Platform(s): PC

Developer(s): LUAL Games KIG

Publishers(s): DreadXP

Release date: October 5, 2023