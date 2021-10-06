"I f***in wish lmao": COD streamer OpTic FormaL, who allegedly made $8.5 million from Twitch, calls it fake

Recently, former COD World Champion Matthew "FormaL" Piper reacted to a Twitter post that claimed he recently made around $8.5 million from Twitch.

The random post that tagged the stream made no reference to the time period during which he had allegedly made that amount. Some of FormaL’s fans believe that the tweet might be referring to his overall earnings on Twitch since September 2019.

However, considering FormaL’s statistics on the platform, earning such an amount since September 2019 seems unlikely as well. The streamer himself replied to the post and joked that he wished the claims were true.

OpTic FormaL dismisses rumors that claim he made $8.5 million from Twitch

OpTic FormaL won the 2017 COD World Championship and was also named as the MVP of the tournament. The former esports professional is also an X Games gold medal holder and decided to retire recently in August 2021. OpTic Chicago, the team he won the world championship with, is owned by NRG Esports and run by CEO Andy Miller & OpTic Gaming owner Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez.

Regardless, making around $8.5 million would mean an insane number of subscribers on Twitch, as the lowest tier subscription on Twitch costs exactly $4.99 per month. In such a scenario, making around $8.5 million would require OpTic FormaL to have the highest subscriber count on the platform for a consistent period of time.

However, FormaL currently has slightly more than 3.5K subscribers on Twitch and registered his all-time high count of 21,166 in October 2019. Hence, the streamer is highly unlikely to have made that amount from Twitch, although he wishes he had.

• @p1kd_ @FormaL @COD_Gamepedia I guess the amount is referencing to September 2019 to about now with revenue from twitch @FormaL @COD_Gamepedia I guess the amount is referencing to September 2019 to about now with revenue from twitch

M @MGU1601 @FormaL @COD_Gamepedia LOL. There wouldn’t be a need to compete but just go full time twitch. @FormaL @COD_Gamepedia LOL. There wouldn’t be a need to compete but just go full time twitch.

Also Read

According to esportsearnings.com, FormaL has till date managed to acquire less than $1 million in tournament winnings, which is expected to form a larger part of his overall income through the past couple of years. It is therefore almost impossible for the streamer to have earned $8.5 million. OpTic FormaL was not joking when he rubbished the claims, something that most in the community seem to agree with as well.

Edited by Sabine Algur