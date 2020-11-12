The reacquisition of OpTic Gaming by Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez is now official.

The move was all but confirmed leading up to the announcement made by OpTic Gaming. Many questions were raised when the information of H3CZ buying back OpTic Gaming was released. As Co-owner and Co-CEO of NRG Esports, H3CZ already has stake in the CDL with the Chicago Huntsmen.

Many thought that the entrance of 100 Thieves as the LA Thieves into the Call of Duty league would be the biggest Call of Duty esports news of 2020. H3CZ once again owning the OpTic Gaming brand, might just take the cake on that one.

Call of Duty legend Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez reacquires OpTic Gaming from Immortal Gaming Club

OpTic Gaming was one of the LA franchises in the CDL. Now, the LA OpTic is no more. Instead, the Chicago Huntsmen appear to be rebranding as OpTic Chicago. Shortly after the press release of H3CZ's reacquisition, OpTic Gaming released a short video that is enough to send chills down any Call of Duty fan's spine.

Together we stand, Together we fall, Together we are...



THE GREEN WALL! pic.twitter.com/Jj4n3kwe4J — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTic) November 11, 2020

The purchase is only for the OpTic Gaming brand. The rights to the OpTic Gaming brand will allow H3CZ to rebrand the Chicago CDL team. It appears that he is not acquiring other assets from Immortal Gaming Club. That means the Immortals LCS team will stay with IGC and not transfer to H3CZ's ownership.

The Green Wall's Call of Duty Impact

Image via Call of Duty League

OpTic Gaming is one of the most prominent organizations in all of esports. They have hosted championship winning teams across several games, including Gears of War, where that team became the winningest console esports team ever. In terms of Call of Duty, they have been nearly just as dominant. Known as the Green Wall and formed in 2006, OpTic Gaming paved the way for other orgs.

The biggest names in COD have all found their way to OpTic Gaming at some point. Nadeshot, FormaL, Scump, Crimsix, Octane, and many more, have been a part of OpTic Gaming. It truly is outstanding to see OpTic Gaming back under H3CZ's ownership. Call of Duty is still clearly making waves all of these years later.