"I am so fuc*ed": Female streamer reacts to "simp" getting banned on Twitch

In this article, a hilarious reaction by female streamer "Codemiko," to Twitch’s decision to ban the words “simp,” “incel,” and “virgin," has been talked about.

The three terms are some of the most common insulting terms used by Twitch viewers and streamers alike. The new rules are supposed to come into effect from January 22nd. Even the use of emotes related to the above words can lead to disciplinary action against the Twitch user.

In a recent stream, Miko, a fully interactive virtual streamer, who posts on her Twitch channel “Codemiko,” was engaging with another female streamer when the two began to talk about the new rule.

Codemiko was surprised that “simp,” being such a commonly used word on Twitch, was getting banned on the platform.

WANNA SEE SOME TECH?!! This is Miko being mocapped live by technician with facial tracking! pic.twitter.com/a3A5gLWANv — Miko (@thecodemiko) November 29, 2020

Twitch streamer “Codemiko” stunned by the platform’s decision to ban the use of the word “Simp”

Quite a few people believe that the three words have been banned due to the innumerable complaints of harassment and bullying on Twitch. The platform has recently begun taking steps to create a more inclusive environment. The term “simp” especially, was very common and was effectively being used on an everyday basis.

Since the news broke out, a Twitch spokesperson has confirmed the change in the TOS, and said that the mere use of the terms in question, would not lead to disciplinary action. Instead, repeated use of the term to harass or bully somebody on the platform, will lead to action.

a Twitch spokesperson has provided a statement on using terms such as simp and incel, stating that "using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner" https://t.co/ty1YRgEvIg pic.twitter.com/yAbdT7xiao — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 16, 2020

The change in rules comes as a surprise, considering the extent to which the term was used. The term “simp” has become almost a permanent fixture each time a male would do anything decent for a female viewer or streamer, so much so that most notable streamers regularly see their chats using the term.

Advertisement

people online are absolutely overusing these terms that they're meaningless, and losers constantly misuse terms like simp to attack anyone who says anything nice about women. however this likely won't address either of these problems. so perfectly on brand for Twitch rules — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 16, 2020

Due to this, various streamers have been left stunned. What’s more, female streamers who might be considered to be negatively affected the most by the change in rules, have also reacted in surprise.

In a recent stream, Codemiko was shocked to find about the change in rules,

Advertisement

“Wait, we cant say the word Simp anymore? Starting in January, what really? Oh my god! I am so f***ed!”

As you can see, the news has not been met with surprise only by male streamers. Instead, the term is so commonly used that even female Twitch streamers such as Codemiko, have also been stunned to find out about the new rule.