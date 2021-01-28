"I am going to play my own way": Sykkuno shuts down toxic chat

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno was recently being demanded to change his playstyle in Valorant on his chats. He responded to these frustrating requests with an apt response.

Of late, the 28-year-old streamer has been setting the Valorant stage on fire, courtesy of a series of clean kills and strategic warfare.

He has been "popping off" to the delight of his fans. His fans looked genuinely overjoyed to see him return to a game that he's clearly quite good at.

His impressive exploits, however, have been marred by an increasingly toxic chat room. People in the chats have been exerting undue demands on the streamer.

Sykkuno: "I am just gonna play my own way, I am sure you guys have a way you want me to play, but I am gonna play my own way and read chat if I want to" pic.twitter.com/rXgvUEafo6 — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 28, 2021

Sykkuno had this to say:

"I am just going to play my own way guys. I'm sure you guys have a way you want me to play but I'm going to play my own way and I'm going to leave chat when I want to. I don't think it makes a huge difference but I'm going to play the way I want to play. Hope you're okay with that."

These toxic commenters are getting far too entitled, asking him to change his playstyle to suit their preferences.

Sykkuno, as always, ended up winning hearts online with this subtle clap back. His fans praised him for rightly shutting down the toxic elements in his chat.

Sykkuno claps back at toxic chat in Valorant

This is not the first instance where Sykkuno has had to deal with toxic elements in his chat. It seems to be getting worse with each passing day. Sykkuno recently had to shut down a viewer who made a statement on his friendship with Jacksepticeye.

Here's how his fans reacted to the recent incident on Twitter:

YES FUCKIN TELL THEM SYKKUNO — Nekko 死 (@nekktisfied) January 28, 2021

Can i just say THE CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT BETWEEN TODAYS SYKKUNO AND THREE MONTHS AGO SYKKUNO — sowhat🌱🌹 (@ayohitman3) January 28, 2021

We love to see it. — Myisha 💋 (@_Mishhaaaa) January 28, 2021

PERIOD KING! 👏❤❤❤ — A R I K ✨🌱 ㅇㅅㅇ (@ARIK_) January 28, 2021

KING SHIT — gabs 🪐 is listening (@LOVEDBYL0U) January 28, 2021

Sykkuno just be popping off like yes sir go off — Rose🌹🖤🔪✨ (@Praize_Bingus) January 28, 2021

Despite having to deal with toxicity from time to time, Sykkuno remains one of the most humble and wholesome streamers on the internet today. He has also been unstoppable on Valorant lately.