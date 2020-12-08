Meet Twitch Streamer Sykkuno, the fastest growing gamer on the platform

Twitch streamer Sykkuno, who has recently come to be recognized as one of the nicest internet personalities around, has now emerged as the fastest-growing gamer on the platform in the last 30 days.

Over the past few months, we have seen an increased number of collaborations among internet personalities due to the emergence of the game Among Us.

Among Us has resulted in quite a few unlikely collaborations among internet personalities, and Sykkuno has been playing the game with quite a few of them.

This has increased his online exposure, with more and more people growing to appreciate Sykkuno over the past few months. Sykkuno has seen constant growth across platforms and has now emerged as the fastest-growing gamer on Twitch in the past thirty days.

Sykkuno’s real name is Thomas, and he plays various games such as League of Legends, Minecraft, Valorant, and of course Among Us. He currently has 1.98 million subscribers on YouTube, in addition to around 1.9 million followers on Twitch.

It is his soft-spoken personality and sense of humor that have won him fans across platforms. But not everyone believes he is being genuine. Recently, his personality had come under the scanner in a Reddit post, where Twitch viewers believed that Sykkuno towards the beginning appears a bit “too nice”, or even “cringe-worthy.”

However, in what was termed as the “Sykkuno effect”, viewers said that it is after realizing that Sykkuno is indeed the person he shows himself to be that they transformed from random viewers to bonafide fans.

His personality has effectively made him one of the most loved streamers on Twitch.

Image via Sukkygnome

According to Sullygnome, Sykkuno has gained a whopping 620,000 followers in the past thirty days. While this figure is not official, Twitch Metrics has claimed that he has actually gained more than 643,000 followers in the same period of time. Both the websites have put him on 7th in the list of the fastest-growing Twitch channels, which makes Sykkuno the fastest growing gamer on Twitch in the past 30 days.

During this period, Sykkuno’s Among Us streams have been the most popular, with him registering almost 5.4 million viewing hours on Twitch. Moreover, he has registered a peak viewership of around 104,000, which is impressive, to say the least.

Image via Twitch Metrics

While Sykkuno has, over the past few months, made quite a few good friendships due to various Among Us streams, his stats on Twitch have also started showing improvement. For now, he is the quickest growing gamer on the platform and will be looking to continue the trend in the coming months.