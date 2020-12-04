After Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and fans want Sykkuno to be verified on Twitter next

Fans and fellow streamers want Sykkuno to be verified on Twitter.
Recently, streamer and content creator Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter tweeted out saying that Sykkuno should be verified. This was quickly picked up by fans all over the world who all believed that Sykkuno also deserved to be verified on the platform. The calls come days after Corpse Husband was verified on Twitter.
After his verification, Corpse Husband was congratulated by many notable personalities, and now many hope to see the same for Sykkuno as well.
Valkyrae and hundreds of fans call for Sykkuno to be verified on Twitter next
Valkyrae’s tweet came within hours of Corpse Husband’s announcement. She called for Sykkuno to be verified and posted an angry emoji along with her demand.
Sykkuno loves speaking to fans and fellow streamers and has a reputation for being one of the nicest internet personalities around. Sykkuno currently has around 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube along with around 1.8 million followers on Twitch. He is known for his gaming skills and his calm and composed personality.
It is no wonder then, that his fans want to see him verified.
The fervor among Sykkuno's fans to see him verified has led to some creative memes floating around on Twitter. One fan even drew a picture with a simple message and another simply stated facts to make their claim.
It appears as though fans have had their say, and will not rest until they see Sykkuno get that official tick on Twitter.
Twitter verification means that an official tick appears next to the profile name of the concerned account. This helps set accounts apart from the masses on the platform and people usually have to jump through hoops to be verified. Whether Twitter responds positively to calls for Sykkuno's verification or whether he will have to jump through some hoops remains to be seen.Published 04 Dec 2020, 00:54 IST