Corpse Husband breaks the internet after getting verified on Twitter

Internet sensation Corpse Husband is now officially verified on Twitter, and the online community simply can't get enough of it.

The 23-year old YouTuber has enjoyed a landmark year so far, as his unprecedented growth propelled him towards global stardom.

Now, over a span of just a few months, he has achieved the highly coveted blue tick on Twitter. He even took to Twitter to express his excitement in his own trademark manner, courtesy of several exclamation marks:

!!!!!!!! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 2, 2020

Soon after news of his Twitter verification went viral, several from the online community, including the likes of Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, MrBeast and more, joined fans in congratulating him on his latest achievement.

So much so, that a whole new trend known as #CorpseIsVerified ended up taking over Twitter!

Twitter unites to congratulate Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, who is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

From initially starting out as a Horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams of late, Corpse has evolved into a global sensation with millions of fans across the globe.

Advertisement

If his faceless identity, deep voice, catchy music and enigmatic personality weren't enough, the wholesome friendship that he shares with the likes of Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast and Jacksepticeye is sure to melt even the harshest of skeptics.

What makes his growth all the more monumental is the fact that his fortunes have changed remarkably overnight.

From being broke a few months back to donating thousands of dollars to charity recently, the story of Corpse Husband so far, has certainly been nothing short of inspirational.

Moreover, his humble approach in dealing with his new found fame has certainly won him extra brownie points with his loyal fandom, who simply can't seem to get enough of the man with the mysterious voice.

Recently they united to congratulate Corpse Husband on his latest Twitter verification and were led by the likes of Jacksepticeye, MrBeast and more:

@Corpse_Husband welcome to the verified gang! — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 2, 2020

Now you’re gonna get like a million likes a tweet lmao — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 2, 2020

testing your verified tab @Corpse_Husband congrats 🥲🎉 — ^-^ (@Valkyrae) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

@Corpse_Husband CONGRATS MY SWEET CHECKMARK BOI — ethan (@CrankGameplays) December 2, 2020

nice nice nice — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 2, 2020

CORPSE WE DID IT — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/Unt5QCdxjv — mel (@agorapovic) December 2, 2020

FINALLY THE OWNER OF TWITTER DOT COM #CORPSEISVERIFIED pic.twitter.com/nKtiU87WV3 — nadine (@corpsemittens) December 2, 2020

TODAY IS A NATIONAL FUCKING HOLIDAY CONGRATS AGAIN @Corpse_Husband pic.twitter.com/lzDl6DSzQP — Mara (@ChaosIcon) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

TWITTER KING IS FINALLY VERIFIED AS HE SHOULD BE #CORPSEISVERIFIED pic.twitter.com/epcvBzJ4IV — CORPSE (@666kodak) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

As congratulatory messages continue to come in thick and fast, the Corpse Husband fandom ensured that his recent achievement does not go unnoticed by breaking Twitter, yet again.