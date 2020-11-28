Sykkuno wants to meet Corpse Husband in real life

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno recently revealed his wish to meet close friend Corpse Husband in real life.

During a recent Among Us stream, a fan asked him if he had ever actually met Corpse Husband. In response, Sykkuno came up with a witty answer, stating that as much as he would like to, there is something called COVID to worry about.

Elaborating further, he revealed that as soon as things get better, he would certainly love to meet up with his friends, including Corpse Husband and Ludwig.

Corpse Husband x Sykkuno IRL

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are currently one of the most wholesome duos on the internet, amassing a global following on account of their endearing camaraderie with each another.

While the former is known for his deep, distinguishable voice, Sykkuno is characterized by his soft-spoken, polite demeanor. Despite being as different as chalk and cheese, the two have hit it off over the last few months.

From pulling each other's leg to being overprotective, the dynamic of Sykkuno and Corpse Husband is so popular that there are tons of fan fiction and fan art related to the two online!

Both have witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the past few months, ever since they started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us.

Despite streaming alongside popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Pokimane, and Disguised Toast, it is the wholesome friendship of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno that often ends up stealing the show.

Sykkuno and Corpse don't even realize how beautiful and amazing and wholesome they are. I love them so much, like, I've been having a really hard time lately and they've been keeping me alive. @Sykkuno @Corpse_Husband thank u and all the love from Costa Rica. ❤️ — maren 🦠 (@didihurturfeels) November 28, 2020

In the clip above, Sykkuno shared a heartfelt response to wanting to meet Corpse Husband in real life:

"No, I haven't. So, a lot of the friends I've made recently are from LA, like Ludwig, and I think Corpse is from near; Oh wait, should I be saying this? Umm, a lot of my friends live around the general vicinity, but look, there's this terrible problem right now called COVID, which prevents people from meeting up too much."

"I'm sure one day guys, I really hope so like Ludwig, Corpse; they're all really cool, hope I get to meet them one day."

corpse and sykkuno literally the most wholesome dynamic, just homies loving each other and making sure they’re both okay <3 :’) — ash ♡ (@earIgrays) November 28, 2020

The prospect of Sykkuno meeting up with Corpse Husband has indeed left fans excited as they look forward to witnessing their wholesome dynamic play out in real life.