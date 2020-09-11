'I got better hair than him now': Ninja takes a jibe at xQc in return stream on Twitch 

In a significant development, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently signed an exclusive contract with Twitch.
This marked the Fortnite pro's return to the place where it all started, following his 2019 exit and consequent decision to join Microsoft-owned Mixer.
However Mixer shut down in July this year, and since then Ninja hasn't been streaming too often, as he continued to keep his options open. While it was intensely speculated, Ninja confirmed his much-awaited return to Twitch via his Twitter handle:
Ninja has now returned home to Twitch where he has a stunning 15.1 million followers, a number which is expected to rise significantly in the upcoming days.
Of late, Ninja has been playing a lot of Valorant and Among Us, and the 29-year-old star instantly made an impact by taking a shot at fellow streamer Felix 'xQc" Lengyel.
Ninja Vs xQc
Ninja and xQc have clashed in the past over the latter's remarks related to 'charity streams'.
Their infamous spat became viral all over social media when Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins, got involved. xQc is known to have referred to her as 'sweetie', a comment which did not go down well with her and Ninja, who instantly stood up for his better half:
While that feud is relatively still fresh in people's minds, Ninja recently decided to take potshots at xQc during a Fall Guys stream, while the latter listened on in surprise:
Listen man xQc doesn't want this bro....okay..I got better hair than him now , I can whoop him in Fall Guys and Among Us !
Ninja then proceeds to hilariously mimic xQc as the latter steps up to give his response:
What the f*** is he smoking? The Fall Guys joke I'll let it slide ...the Among us joke, that's too far dude! That's so too far....I don't think he knows who the f*** he's talking to man!
Twitter was soon abuzz with reactions related to Ninja and xQc being together on Twitch, as the duo soon went on to feature in an Among Us lobby:
One can surely expect sparks to fly whenever xQc and Ninja are around, with the latter signing exclusively to Twitch.
Published 11 Sep 2020, 22:13 IST