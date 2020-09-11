'I got better hair than him now': Ninja takes a jibe at xQc in return stream on Twitch 

In a significant development, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently signed an exclusive contract with Twitch.

This marked the Fortnite pro's return to the place where it all started, following his 2019 exit and consequent decision to join Microsoft-owned Mixer.

However Mixer shut down in July this year, and since then Ninja hasn't been streaming too often, as he continued to keep his options open. While it was intensely speculated, Ninja confirmed his much-awaited return to Twitch via his Twitter handle:

Ninja has now returned home to Twitch where he has a stunning 15.1 million followers, a number which is expected to rise significantly in the upcoming days.

Of late, Ninja has been playing a lot of Valorant and Among Us, and the 29-year-old star instantly made an impact by taking a shot at fellow streamer Felix 'xQc" Lengyel.

Ninja Vs xQc

Ninja and xQc have clashed in the past over the latter's remarks related to 'charity streams'.

Their infamous spat became viral all over social media when Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins, got involved. xQc is known to have referred to her as 'sweetie', a comment which did not go down well with her and Ninja, who instantly stood up for his better half:

This is fucking rich coming from you of all people, incredible you found the time to halfass listen to the clip and give your take no one asked about inbetween your virtue signaling posts. — xQc (@xQc) June 30, 2020

Of course I was going to answer sweetie, I was eating breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I know! You should teach me a thing or 2 about fundraisers i'm sure you know a thing or two about raising funds. I mean, these gucci bags don't pay for themselves. — xQc (@xQc) June 30, 2020

While that feud is relatively still fresh in people's minds, Ninja recently decided to take potshots at xQc during a Fall Guys stream, while the latter listened on in surprise:

Listen man xQc doesn't want this bro....okay..I got better hair than him now , I can whoop him in Fall Guys and Among Us !

Ninja then proceeds to hilariously mimic xQc as the latter steps up to give his response:

What the f*** is he smoking? The Fall Guys joke I'll let it slide ...the Among us joke, that's too far dude! That's so too far....I don't think he knows who the f*** he's talking to man!

Twitter was soon abuzz with reactions related to Ninja and xQc being together on Twitch, as the duo soon went on to feature in an Among Us lobby:

ninja and xqc are playing Among Us together right now. 😂 — KTOWN (@KTOWNHimself) September 11, 2020

Yo watching XQC and Ninja go back and forth accusing eachother of killing Lupo had me literally on edge. Was expecting WW3 on Twitch. Glad to see they're both being adults and playing together tho. — JahOne (@JahOne) September 11, 2020

I like the XQC hairdo — Puckett For Hire (@MLGPuckett) September 10, 2020

Ninja and xQc are now streaming among us. I have created a golden ratio of a timeline — big moist (@riovevo) September 11, 2020

God Ninja and xQc in the same Among Us Lobby is pure content LMAO — SammE (@IM4SONIC) September 11, 2020

One can surely expect sparks to fly whenever xQc and Ninja are around, with the latter signing exclusively to Twitch.