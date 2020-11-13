In a clip which has surfaced online recently, a Twitch streamer comes up with a hilarious response to her viewers, who spam her chat with certain "revelatory demands."

Ever since it surfaced on YouTube recently, the short 8 second clip has raked in almost half a million views. It revolves around popular Twitch streamer Jinnytty addressing her chat.

She can be spotted in the kitchen preparing some food, when she approaches the camera to glance through her hyperactive Twitch chat.

On spotting several comments where viewers appear to relentlessly simp over her, she comes up with a hilarious response by not only admitting that she's attractive, but also going on to admonish them for their behaviour.

Twitch streamer silences chat with one swift move

Jinnytty is a popular Twitch streamer who hails from Korea and has around 424K followers on the Amazon-owned platform. Apart from Korean, she is also fluent in English and Chinese.

She is primarily an IRL streamer, who travels to different places worldwide, interacting with fans and trying out various activities on live stream. Her bubbly personality and friendly demeanour has won her several fans online, all of who regularly tune in to her Just Chatting streams.

this building is 7000m pic.twitter.com/Yo1K7IK6Po — Jinnytty (@Jinnytty1) October 6, 2020

She can also be found streaming games such as Phasmophobia and Mafia Definitive Edition:

During one of her Just Chatting streams, Jinny appears to be getting ready to prepare a pasta variant of a Swedish delicacy called Surstromming, which is particularly known for it's pungent odour.

As she addresses her viewers, she happens to notice a few comments in her Twitch chat, which marvel at her features and more.

On seeing this, she comes up with a rebuke which drives a rather important message home:

"Stop kreygasming me, I know I'm hot....what the f**k, control yourself!"

Kreygasm is a term used to commonly refer to the Twitch emote popularised by streamer Kreyg, whose expression of intense pleasure has since been immortalized in the form of a hilarious emote.

Twitch emotes contain the Kreygasm emote by default. After the popularity of the BTTV extension began, many of the emotions associated with the face of orgasm, contain the "gasm". So the BTTV version is gachiGASMhttps://t.co/xznf5Bbr4G — Akairo (@akairohatten) September 20, 2020

With her emphatic shutdown of her rather excited chat, Jinnytty ended up winning over the internet, who continue to marvel at her sheer self-confidence.

Image Credits: Lewl/ YouTube