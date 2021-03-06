"I like it and that's all that matters": Dream clarifies his merch tweets 

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has addressed the backlash to his under-fire mech line in a series of tweets. Fans claimed that his merch line was overpriced and overly simplistic for the price tag that was demanded.

Dream stated his reasons and clarified concerns from users in tweets. This is the second case in the past week where fans have been upset with an influencer's merch. Last week, Billie Eilish faced backlash for the same issue.

Dream releases a statement regarding his apparel

people be like “dream’s merch is just a smiley face it’s boring”



this u pic.twitter.com/BGLfMrlIBG — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 4, 2021

After Twitter users mocked Dream's hoodies and designs, the Minecraft YouTuber clapped back. He stated that they indulge in other brands like Nike and Adidas despite their generic designs.

Users on Twitter didn't take too kindly to the joke and started calling Dream out for being disrespectful to his fans.

My tweets yesterday regarding Merch stuff was obviously just memeing on people upset about me selling simple Merch, but I didn't explain my POV well at all because I wasn't really trying to. Small thread below clarifying what I meant : ) — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 6, 2021

Today, Dream has addressed the situation by stating that he was just joking about the situation and didn't mean any disrespect. He then posted an eight-part Twitter thread explaining his side of the story and how he sees things.

I mentioned that I do things myself, and people pointed out that Shopify was used and didn't seem to understand what I meant.



Most people do merchandising through a company that mass produces clothing and designs for millions and millions, or outsources to printing companies--- — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 6, 2021

He explained that his brand itself is simplistic in nature, and the merch reflects his authenticity and doesn't try to be something it's not.

"Simplicity can be good sometimes. If it's not your preference, don't buy it haha" - Dream

and much more complicated stuff. It took a lot of time and was a huge investment that I understand most people wouldn't be able to or be willing to make. Doing this during covid was even more complicated, but I had a lot of help from my family and friends and we got it done. — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 6, 2021

I wanted to do it because I wanted to make the overall merch experience top tier for my fans and be able to do a lot more in the future. That's what I meant and most people misunderstood it as making out "setting up shopify" as a complicated manner. — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 6, 2021

Dream concluded by stating that people who aren't comfortable spending money on something they deem "simple" are welcome not to, but "he likes his merch, and that's all that matters."

