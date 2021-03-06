"I like it and that's all that matters": Dream clarifies his merch tweets 

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has addressed the backlash to his under-fire mech line in a series of tweets. Fans claimed that his merch line was overpriced and overly simplistic for the price tag that was demanded.
Dream stated his reasons and clarified concerns from users in tweets. This is the second case in the past week where fans have been upset with an influencer's merch. Last week, Billie Eilish faced backlash for the same issue.
Dream releases a statement regarding his apparel
After Twitter users mocked Dream's hoodies and designs, the Minecraft YouTuber clapped back. He stated that they indulge in other brands like Nike and Adidas despite their generic designs.
Users on Twitter didn't take too kindly to the joke and started calling Dream out for being disrespectful to his fans.
Today, Dream has addressed the situation by stating that he was just joking about the situation and didn't mean any disrespect. He then posted an eight-part Twitter thread explaining his side of the story and how he sees things.
He explained that his brand itself is simplistic in nature, and the merch reflects his authenticity and doesn't try to be something it's not.
"Simplicity can be good sometimes. If it's not your preference, don't buy it haha" - Dream
Dream concluded by stating that people who aren't comfortable spending money on something they deem "simple" are welcome not to, but "he likes his merch, and that's all that matters."
