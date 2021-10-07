"I'll be your dog": Fortnite pro NRG Ronaldo tweets at xQc to 'give him a chance' following Twitch earning leaks

Twitch had a massive leak recently, revealing the earnings of many of its most popular streamers. The leak also revealed some of its source code, but most people have been interested in the payout information. People like Tfue, CriticalRole, NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman and xQcOW make up some of the top streamers on the platform.

According to the leaks, CriticalRole is Twitch's top paid streamer, with a $9.6 million salary over the past two years. Just behind him, with $8.4 million earned, is xQcOW. Many people, including Fortnite pro NRG Ronaldo, are blown away by that number.

xQcOW makes millions on Twitch, Fortnite pro wants in on it

Following the leak, many of Twitch's top streamers were exposed to the public and had their insane salaries leaked. $8.4 million in two years for streaming is a ridiculous amount of money, and, naturally, other people in that field or an adjacent field want in. NRG Ronaldo, a Fortnite pro, was quick to try to get his foot in the door.

Stable Ronaldo @StableRonaldo @xQc I will do anything you want, anything you say, I’ll be your kitten, I’ll be your dog, I’ll be your cleaner of the house, your everything and anything. What ever you want. I’ll do it all. Give me a chance, give me an opportunity, anything .@xQc I will do anything you want, anything you say, I’ll be your kitten, I’ll be your dog, I’ll be your cleaner of the house, your everything and anything. What ever you want. I’ll do it all. Give me a chance, give me an opportunity, anything

"I'll be your dog," he tweeted among many other roles he would be willing to play in order to work for xQcOW. Professional Fortnite pays pretty well, but evidently not nearly as well as xQcOw's Twitch career.

The leak revealed xQc as the second highest paid streamer in the last two years. (Image via xQcOW, Twitch)

Overall, there was a mixed reaction to Ronaldo's tweet. Twitter users mocked him in the replies while others made jokes and voiced their support. Many users even posted his own words back to him, making fun of the desperation.

Rain⛈⚡ @Rainn2x @StableRonaldo @xQc I will do anything you want, anything you say, I’ll be your kitten, I’ll be your dog, I’ll be your cleaner of the house, your everything and anything. What ever you want. I’ll do it all. Give me a chance, give me an opportunity, anything @StableRonaldo @xQc I will do anything you want, anything you say, I’ll be your kitten, I’ll be your dog, I’ll be your cleaner of the house, your everything and anything. What ever you want. I’ll do it all. Give me a chance, give me an opportunity, anything

Also Read

xQcOW, who doesn't tweet prolifically, has yet to respond to Ronaldo's offer, so it looks like he'll have to stick to Fortnite in order to pay the bills. For now, Ronaldo will have to continue building up his brand and make progress to reach xQcOW's level because it seems like his desperate plea fell on deaf ears.

Twitch's leak was damaging for many reasons, but it's certain that the top streamers will continue to be hounded with requests and offers like this from all sorts of people. Ronaldo was more than likely joking, but there are probably tons of actual requests like this from people who want to get in on that kind of money.

Edited by Danyal Arabi