"I’ll show these house cats real claws": League of Legends LoLdle answers 462 (Thursday, October 12, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this game's 462nd iteration necessitate knowing LoL's characters well, as well as their abilities and skins. Moreover, you also need to be familiar with some quotes related to these entities. Once you solve all of today's pules, you may share the outcome on a social media platform.

The quote puzzle for October 12, 2023, is:

"I’ll show these house cats real claws."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 12, 2023.

Evelynn, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 462nd edition (October 12, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 12, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Evelynn

Evelynn Quote: Nidalee

Nidalee Ability: Maokai, Bonus : W

Maokai, : W Emoji: Jarvan IV

Jarvan IV Splash Art: Mordekaiser, Bonus: Dragon Knight Mordekaiser

Guessing Evelynn's name should be pretty straightforward, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should be easy, as 2009 is a frequently used jungler in LoL.

Due to Maokai's high pick rate, identifying his W ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty simple, with Jarvan IV being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Mordekaiser's Dragon Knight splash art is quite easy to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

The LoLdle answers for its 463rd edition will be published on October 13, 2023.