"I’ll show these house cats real claws": League of Legends LoLdle answers 462 (Thursday, October 12, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this game's 462nd iteration necessitate knowing LoL's characters well, as well as their abilities and skins. Moreover, you also need to be familiar with some quotes related to these entities. Once you solve all of today's pules, you may share the outcome on a social media platform.
The quote puzzle for October 12, 2023, is:
"I’ll show these house cats real claws."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 12, 2023.
Evelynn, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 462nd edition (October 12, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 12, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Evelynn
- Quote: Nidalee
- Ability: Maokai, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Jarvan IV
- Splash Art: Mordekaiser, Bonus: Dragon Knight Mordekaiser
Guessing Evelynn's name should be pretty straightforward, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should be easy, as 2009 is a frequently used jungler in LoL.
Due to Maokai's high pick rate, identifying his W ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty simple, with Jarvan IV being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Mordekaiser's Dragon Knight splash art is quite easy to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
The LoLdle answers for its 463rd edition will be published on October 13, 2023.