"Many foes, one strike!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 461 (Wednesday, October 11, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 461st iteration are now available. Defeating this challenge necessitates comprehensive knowledge about LoL champions, their abilities, and skins. You can test your expertise on the latest LoLdle iteration and celebrate your victory by posting it on social media platforms. However, knowing each character's unique details is critical before jumping into the quest.
The quote puzzle for October 11, 2023, is:
"Many foes, one strike!"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 11, 2023.
Cho’Gath, Master Yi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 461st edition (October 11, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 11, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Cho’Gath
- Quote: Master Yi
- Ability: Volibear, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Camille
- Splash Art: Shaco, Bonus: Workshop Shaco
Guessing Cho’Gath's name should be pretty straightforward, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, he debuted in 2009. However, today's quote could be puzzling, as Master Yi is not a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to Volibear's high pick rate, identifying his ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is quite simple, with Camille being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Shaco's Workshop splash art is quite simple to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
The LoLdle answers for its 462nd edition will be published on October 12, 2023.