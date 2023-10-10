"Many foes, one strike!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 461 (Wednesday, October 11, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 461st iteration are now available. Defeating this challenge necessitates comprehensive knowledge about LoL champions, their abilities, and skins. You can test your expertise on the latest LoLdle iteration and celebrate your victory by posting it on social media platforms. However, knowing each character's unique details is critical before jumping into the quest.

The quote puzzle for October 11, 2023, is:

"Many foes, one strike!"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 11, 2023.

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 461st edition (October 11, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 11, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath Quote: Master Yi

Master Yi Ability: Volibear, Bonus : E

Volibear, : E Emoji: Camille

Camille Splash Art: Shaco, Bonus: Workshop Shaco

Guessing Cho’Gath's name should be pretty straightforward, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, he debuted in 2009. However, today's quote could be puzzling, as Master Yi is not a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to Volibear's high pick rate, identifying his ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is quite simple, with Camille being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Shaco's Workshop splash art is quite simple to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

The LoLdle answers for its 462nd edition will be published on October 12, 2023.