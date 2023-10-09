"I’m wearing lots of belts! For no reason at all": League of Legends LoLdle answers 460 (Tuesday, October 10, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 460th iteration are now available. To overcome this selection of puzzles, you must possess an extensive understanding of LoL champions and all their unique details, including abilities and skins. After becoming acquainted with all the characters, you can proceed to tackle the latest version of LoLdle and share your accomplishments on various social networks.
The quote puzzle for October 10, 2023, is:
"I’m wearing lots of belts! For no reason at all"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 10, 2023.
Aatrox, Jinx, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 460th edition (October 10, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 10, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Aatrox
- Quote: Jinx
- Ability: Sejuani, Bonus: Passsive
- Emoji: Kennen
- Splash Art: Tahm Kench, Bonus: Default Tahm Kench
Guessing Aatrox's name should be pretty straightforward, as he's a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Runeterra, he made his in-game debut in 2013. Similarly, today's quote should be easy to connect to Jinx since she is a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to Sejuani's high pick rate, identifying her ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is quite simple, with Kennen being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Tahm Kench's default splash art is quite simple to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
The LoLdle answers for its 461st edition will be published on October 11, 2023.