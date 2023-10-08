"On wings of fury": League of Legends LoLdle answers 459 (Monday, October 9, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 459th iteration are now available. An in-depth knowledge of League of Legends champions, their abilities, emoticons, and skins is crucial to conquering all this game's puzzles. Once you familiarize yourself with LoL characters, you can then take on all the challenges presented in this latest iteration of LoLdle and share your results on different social media platforms.

The quote puzzle for October 9, 2023, is:

"On wings of fury"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 9, 2023.

Sona, Shyvana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 459th edition (October 9, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 9, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Sona

Sona Quote: Shyvana

Shyvana Ability: Diana, Bonus : R

Diana, : R Emoji: Seraphine

Seraphine Splash Art: Shen, Bonus: Surgeon Shen

Guessing Sona's name should be quite difficult, as she's not a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, she made her in-game debut in 2010. Similarly, today's quote should be difficult to connect to Shyvana since she is not a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to Diana's low pick rate, identifying her ability is expected to be challenging. Today's emoji puzzle is quite simple, with Seraphine being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Shen's Surgeon splash art isn't difficult to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

The LoLdle answers for its 460th edition will be published on October 10, 2023.