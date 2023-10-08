"On wings of fury": League of Legends LoLdle answers 459 (Monday, October 9, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 459th iteration are now available. An in-depth knowledge of League of Legends champions, their abilities, emoticons, and skins is crucial to conquering all this game's puzzles. Once you familiarize yourself with LoL characters, you can then take on all the challenges presented in this latest iteration of LoLdle and share your results on different social media platforms.
The quote puzzle for October 9, 2023, is:
"On wings of fury"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 9, 2023.
Sona, Shyvana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 459th edition (October 9, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 9, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Sona
- Quote: Shyvana
- Ability: Diana, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Seraphine
- Splash Art: Shen, Bonus: Surgeon Shen
Guessing Sona's name should be quite difficult, as she's not a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, she made her in-game debut in 2010. Similarly, today's quote should be difficult to connect to Shyvana since she is not a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to Diana's low pick rate, identifying her ability is expected to be challenging. Today's emoji puzzle is quite simple, with Seraphine being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Shen's Surgeon splash art isn't difficult to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
The LoLdle answers for its 460th edition will be published on October 10, 2023.