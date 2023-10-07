"My sister cauterized her wound in holy fire, mine remains": League of Legends LoLdle answers 458 (Sunday, October 8, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 4587th iteration are now available. To conquer these puzzles, players must have expertise in League of Legends champions and their abilities, emoticons, and skins. With in-depth knowledge, you can tackle all of the puzzles presented in this latest iteration. Subsequently, you can share the results on various social media platforms.
The quote riddle for October 8, 2023, is:
"My sister cauterized her wound in holy fire. Mine remains"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 8, 2023.
Gnar, Morgana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 458th edition (October 8, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 8, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Gnar
- Quote: Morgana
- Ability: Malzahar, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Vi
- Splash Art: Varus, Bonus: Arclight Varus
Guessing Gnars's name should be easy, as he's one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Freljord, he made his in-game debut in 2014. Similarly, today's quote should not be difficult to link to Morgana since she is a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to his low pick rate, identifying Malzahar's ability is expected to be challenging. Today's emoji puzzle is quite simple, with Vi being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Varus's Arclight Varus splash art isn't difficult to identify, either.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
The LoLdle answers for its 459th edition will be published on October 9, 2023.