"My sister cauterized her wound in holy fire, mine remains": League of Legends LoLdle answers 458 (Sunday, October 8, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 4587th iteration are now available. To conquer these puzzles, players must have expertise in League of Legends champions and their abilities, emoticons, and skins. With in-depth knowledge, you can tackle all of the puzzles presented in this latest iteration. Subsequently, you can share the results on various social media platforms.

The quote riddle for October 8, 2023, is:

"My sister cauterized her wound in holy fire. Mine remains"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 8, 2023.

Gnar, Morgana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 458th edition (October 8, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 8, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Gnar

Gnar Quote: Morgana

Morgana Ability: Malzahar, Bonus : R

Malzahar, : R Emoji: Vi

Vi Splash Art: Varus, Bonus: Arclight Varus

Guessing Gnars's name should be easy, as he's one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Freljord, he made his in-game debut in 2014. Similarly, today's quote should not be difficult to link to Morgana since she is a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to his low pick rate, identifying Malzahar's ability is expected to be challenging. Today's emoji puzzle is quite simple, with Vi being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Varus's Arclight Varus splash art isn't difficult to identify, either.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

The LoLdle answers for its 459th edition will be published on October 9, 2023.