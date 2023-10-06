"Joy is not an easy power to master. It infects you, becomes you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 457 (Saturday, October 7, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for this puzzle game's 457th iteration are now available. An in-depth knowledge of League of Legends champions and their quotes, skins, emoticons, and abilities will help you solve all the puzzles this title presents. The title also allows gamers to boast about their achievements on social media. The quote riddle for LoLdle 457 is:
“Joy is not an easy power to master. It infects you, becomes you.”
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions for October 7, 2023.
Gragas, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 457th edition (October 7, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 7, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Gragas
- Quote: Nilah
- Ability: Vi, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Kayle
- Splash Art: Teemo, Bonus: Omega Squad Teemo
Guessing Gragas's name should be easy, as he's one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the Freljord region, he made his in-game debut in 2010. Similarly, today's quote should not be difficult to link to Nilah since she is a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to her high pick rate, identifying Vi's ability won't be much of a challenge. October 6's emoji puzzle is also quite simple, with Kayle being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Teemo's Omega Squad splash art isn't difficult to identify, either.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
The LoLdle answers for its 458th edition will be published on October 8, 2023.