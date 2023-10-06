"Joy is not an easy power to master. It infects you, becomes you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 457 (Saturday, October 7, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for this puzzle game's 457th iteration are now available. An in-depth knowledge of League of Legends champions and their quotes, skins, emoticons, and abilities will help you solve all the puzzles this title presents. The title also allows gamers to boast about their achievements on social media. The quote riddle for LoLdle 457 is:

“Joy is not an easy power to master. It infects you, becomes you.”

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions for October 7, 2023.

Gragas, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 457th edition (October 7, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 7, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Gragas

Gragas Quote: Nilah

Nilah Ability: Vi, Bonus : Passive

Vi, : Passive Emoji: Kayle

Kayle Splash Art: Teemo, Bonus: Omega Squad Teemo

Guessing Gragas's name should be easy, as he's one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the Freljord region, he made his in-game debut in 2010. Similarly, today's quote should not be difficult to link to Nilah since she is a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to her high pick rate, identifying Vi's ability won't be much of a challenge. October 6's emoji puzzle is also quite simple, with Kayle being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Teemo's Omega Squad splash art isn't difficult to identify, either.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

The LoLdle answers for its 458th edition will be published on October 8, 2023.