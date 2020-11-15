"I'll be the sixth man for Team SouL": Mortal eyes PUBG Mobile competitive break after game's India comeback

With the announcement by PUBG Mobile India regarding the return of the game to the country, esports teams and players are looking to get things straight in their teams and start grinding again for upcoming tournaments. The brief hiatus following the ban of the game has left many teams and players out of practice.

The latest announcement for plans came from popular streamer and esports player Mortal. In a recent live stream on YouTube, he announced that going forward he would step down from the position of IGL and make himself the sixth member of Team Soul. He further said that he would be mentoring his team from the backlines with his vast experience in PUBG Mobile esports

PUBG Mobile star Mortal to become a mentor for Team SouL

Mortal is a well-known name among PUBG lovers across the country. His rise to fame since the release of the game has been meteoric. Recently, he was also nominated for Esports Awards 2020 in two categories.

In 2019, he along with Team SouL won three back-to-back PUBG Mobile tournaments and the mobile esports scene in India on fire. Team SouL, in what could be called a dream run, won Dream Hack 2019, PUBG Mobile India Series and PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2019: India. Although the team did not place among the top in the Berlin Global Finals, they still managed to finish 2nd in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019: South Asia. Such was their dominance in PUBG Mobile esports across the South Asia region in 2019.

The year 2020 has been difficult for Team SouL when it comes to performance. They were not able to emulate the same run they had in 2019 due to multiple factors. In the process of rebuilding the team after many of their former players left, they changed IGLs often. Sometimes these changes happened in between tournaments. This was one of the reasons for their dismal performance.

However, in the latter part of the year, the team got back on track with Mortal taking the IGL role in the team. But after the game was banned in the country, players were not able to grind and play properly. After the announcement of the game's return, Mortal decided to become a mentor. According to him, this decision was made keeping in mind the best interests of the team. The details of the full lineup going forward, however, haven't been made public.