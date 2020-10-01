India's Mortal nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the year award 2020

The Esports Awards today announced a new category of Awards: Pro and On-Air Talent, dedicated to Esports professionals, casters, analysts, cosplayers, and gaming organizations from around the world.

YouTuber cum professional Esports athlete, Naman' Mortal' Mathur, has been nominated for the 'E-Sports Mobile Player of the Year' award. He was recently nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' award as well.

Mortal has become the first Indian to be nominated in multiple categories for the Esports Awards. Mortal, who is also the owner of Soul Esports, plays the role of an IGL for his team and enjoys a massive fan following.

Along with Mortal, several other PUBG Mobile players have been nominated for the prestigious award as well. Twin brothers Luxxy and Zuxxy have been nominated in the same category as that of Mortal. They outshone others and showcased exemplary gaming skills in multiple tournaments that were held this year.

Famous Clash Royale content creator and professional player, Frank Oskam, aka Surgical Goblin, who hails from the Netherlands, has also been nominated for the award.

The 'Esports Mobile Player of the Year' nominations also feature players like Luke Ferg, aka IFERG, who plays Call of Duty Mobile. Bruno Goes, aka NOBRU, from Brazil, who plays Garena Free Fire, has also been nominated for the award.

Finalists for the Esports Awards 2020 in different categories:

Esports Mobile Player of the year

Fly

Luxxy

Nobru

Mortal

Iferg

Zuxxy

Surgical Goblin

Advertisement

Esports PC Player of the year

Zywoo

Knight

Caps

Striker

Rampy

Matumbaman

Nisha

Bugha

David Tonizza

Sinatraa

Canadian

Benjyfishy

Esports Console Player of the year

Clayster

Shotzzy

Tekkz

Crimsix

Sypical

Jknaps

Fairy Peak

Msdossary

Esports organization of the year

G2 esports

NRG

Team Liquid

Envy

Cloud9

Spacestation

100 thieves

TSM

Advertisement

Esports PC Rookie Of The Year

Sinatraa

Wardell

Tactical

Keria

Spica

Fultz

Esports Console Rookie Of The Year

Shotzzy

Firstkiller

Zezinho

Illey

Joreuz

Owakening

Zews

Rambo

Tow b

Grabbz

Crusty

Zefa

Heen

Chrome

Bsyy

Lycan

Advertisement

Ana Xisde

Chris Puckett

Sjokz

Machine

Frankie Ward

Sheever

Lottie Van-Praag

Soe Gschwind

Dash

Goldenboy

Uber

Maven

Captain Flowers

Quickshot

Drakos

Ibai

Anders

Semmler

Odpixel

Merk

Froskurinn

Vedius

Ls

Moses

Launders

Chance

Kixstar

Fogged

Henryg

Ls

Froskurinn

Fogged

Nameless

Wolf

Jacob "Pimp" Winneche

Reinforce

Velly

Voting for all Esports Awards categories are open now. For more information on how to vote, head to www.esportsawards.com