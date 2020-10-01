India's Mortal nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the year award 2020

Create
Mortal nominated for mobile esports player of the year.
The Esports Awards today announced a new category of Awards: Pro and On-Air Talent, dedicated to Esports professionals, casters, analysts, cosplayers, and gaming organizations from around the world.

YouTuber cum professional Esports athlete, Naman' Mortal' Mathur, has been nominated for the 'E-Sports Mobile Player of the Year' award. He was recently nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' award as well.

Mortal has become the first Indian to be nominated in multiple categories for the Esports Awards. Mortal, who is also the owner of Soul Esports, plays the role of an IGL for his team and enjoys a massive fan following.

Along with Mortal, several other PUBG Mobile players have been nominated for the prestigious award as well. Twin brothers Luxxy and Zuxxy have been nominated in the same category as that of Mortal. They outshone others and showcased exemplary gaming skills in multiple tournaments that were held this year.

Famous Clash Royale content creator and professional player, Frank Oskam, aka Surgical Goblin, who hails from the Netherlands, has also been nominated for the award.

The 'Esports Mobile Player of the Year' nominations also feature players like Luke Ferg, aka IFERG, who plays Call of Duty Mobile. Bruno Goes, aka NOBRU, from Brazil, who plays Garena Free Fire, has also been nominated for the award.

Finalists for the Esports Awards 2020 in different categories:

Esports Mobile Player of the year

  • Fly
  • Luxxy
  • Nobru
  • Mortal
  • Iferg
  • Zuxxy
  • Surgical Goblin 
Advertisement

Esports PC Player of the year 

  • Zywoo
  • Knight
  • Caps
  • Striker
  • Rampy
  • Matumbaman
  • Nisha
  • Bugha
  • David Tonizza
  • Sinatraa
  • Canadian
  • Benjyfishy

Esports Console Player of the year 

  • Clayster
  • Shotzzy
  • Tekkz
  • Crimsix
  • Sypical
  • Jknaps
  • Fairy Peak
  • Msdossary

Esports organization of the year

  • G2 esports
  • NRG
  • Team Liquid
  • Envy
  • Cloud9
  • Spacestation
  • 100 thieves
  • TSM
Advertisement

Esports PC Rookie Of The Year 

  • Sinatraa
  • Wardell
  • Tactical
  • Keria
  • Spica
  • Fultz

Esports Console Rookie Of The Year

  • Shotzzy
  • Firstkiller
  • Zezinho
  • Illey
  • Joreuz
  • Owakening
  • Zews
  • Rambo
  • Tow b
  • Grabbz
  • Crusty
  • Zefa
  • Heen
  • Chrome
  • Bsyy
  • Lycan  
Advertisement
  • Ana Xisde
  • Chris Puckett
  • Sjokz
  • Machine 
  • Frankie Ward
  • Sheever
  • Lottie Van-Praag
  • Soe Gschwind
  • Dash
  • Goldenboy 
  • Uber
  • Maven
  • Captain Flowers
  • Quickshot
  • Drakos
  • Ibai
  • Anders
  • Semmler
  • Odpixel
  • Merk 
  • Froskurinn
  • Vedius
  • Ls
  • Moses
  • Launders
  • Chance
  • Kixstar
  • Fogged
  • Henryg 
  • Ls
  • Froskurinn
  • Fogged
  • Nameless
  • Wolf
  • Jacob "Pimp" Winneche
  • Reinforce
  • Velly 

Voting for all Esports Awards categories are open now. For more information on how to vote, head to www.esportsawards.com

Published 01 Oct 2020, 09:37 IST
