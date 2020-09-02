Mortal reveals which games he will play after PUBG Mobile India ban

The news of PUBG Mobile's ban in India has shook the gaming community at large. The unprecedented move, which came as a bolt from the blue for several professional players, resulted in many of them taking to social media and expressing their disappointment.

As soon as the news of PUBG Mobile's ban in India broke to the community, fans flooded the comment section of almost every game-related post they could get a hold of. Most of them were sent in a tizzy, with no clue of what is going to happen next.

This sudden decision by the Government of India has induced a situation of 'panic' among mobile gamers, who still have no clue of what is bound to happen in the near future.

As an effective method of controlling the perturbation and sending a strong message to the community, several professional players started a Livestream just hours after the announcement. Naman 'Mortal' Mathur was one of those streamers who intended to calm down the audience as soon as possible.

Mortal began his YouTube Livestream by talking about the ban, and how he is very supportive of the government's decision. He also suggested that there was nothing to worry about, and he'll conduct more Livestreams shortly.

Mortal reveals which game he will play after PUBG Mobile India ban

As the stream progressed, Mortal expressed his desire to play competitive Fall Guys, if it starts anytime soon. He also made a priority list live on the stream, and highlighted the games he plans to play in the coming days. After Fall Guys, Mortal added COD to the list, which is perhaps the next big thing in gaming.

As Mortal went on creating the list, he further divided the games into several categories- BR, Multiplayer, and Solo. He highlighted how he has always had the desire to play solo games like Subnautica during morning streams.

Somebody in the comments asked if Mortal will play Valorant, to which he replied, "Yes, I will definitely check it out. Why not." Further, he went on to list FIFA and GTA as the games he will play.

After he finished naming his priorities, Mortal listed games like Free Fire, CS: GO, God of War, Fortnite, PUBG PC, Minecraft and CR.

Mortal also stated that he'd be trying his hands on every top-selling Steam game and almost every title that evokes a sense of nostalgia.

However, the key highlight of his stream became the moment when he suggested that he'll be putting competitive gaming on hold for some time. The stream went on for more than 3 hours and got over 385k likes.

Even though Mortal started playing the popular battle royale- Fall Guys, after he concluded the topic, what's next in store for the fans is yet to be seen. We hope that these professional players bounce back even stronger, and do what they like doing the best, i.e. gaming.