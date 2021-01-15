"I'm going to frame it": Corpse Husband reacts to photo of him and Sykkuno napping together

Corpse Husband recently shared his thoughts on a viral photo of him and fellow streamer Sykkuno taking a nap together in the popular survival game Rust.

This image has become fodder for tons of fan fiction, as the online community collectively gushed over this endearing moment.

In fact, this image has now been immortalized in the form of a photo frame on the home base wall in the game.

in case you missed it there is now a frame of corpse and sykkuno spooning on the home base wall :) pic.twitter.com/hY3gulHGJ2 — j🌱死 (@cadavergato) January 8, 2021

Fans did not hold back in sharing their thoughts on the memorable image, and many were eager to get Corpse Husband's thoughts on the game.

Brodin: “oh did you see the photo of you napping with sykkuno?”



Corpse: “Yeah i think got tweeted it like a thousand times.”



“That was a beautiful photo. I’m not sure how it happened but thank you to everybody involved. I’m going to frame it in real life.” pic.twitter.com/5Ird6ENX5n — ◾️ agie ▫️ (@corpsecatts) January 9, 2021

He addressed the image in a conversation with Brodin Plett. He stated that he plans on getting it framed in real life.

"Yeah, I got tweeted it like a thousand times. That was a beautiful photo. I 'm not sure how it happened but thank you to everybody involved. I'm going to frame it in real life"

Corpse Husband is clearly a fan of the image, and the same can be said for the millions that follow him.

Advertisement

Corpse Husband x Sykkuno wins fans over yet again

Corpse Husband was also full of praise for his streaming buddy Sykunno.

"Sykkuno's great. what a wholesome lad!"

This is just one of multiple instances where the duo have highlighted their bromance. Their enviable friendship is a major source of entertainment for the online community. The pair have often been ship as #Corpsekkuno.

Some of Corpse Husband's fans took to Twitter to shower their love for the two streamers and the image. These were some of the best tweets on the same:

corpse wants to frame the picture of him and Sykkuno irl...corpse is biggest Sykkuno stan account i swear HDBDJDBNDJS — Byssa🦇ᶜ (@corpsearlet) January 9, 2021

CORPSE WANTS TO FRAME THE PHOTO OF HIM AND SYKKUNO IN RUST IN REAL LIFE!!!! — BUNNY GAMBLER 🐰 // J10 - H12 (@notcorpse_) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

DID THEY JUST PUT THE PICTURE OF SYKKUNO AND CORPSE SLEEPING TOGETHER IN A FRAME AND PLACE IT IN THEIR HOUSE AS A DECORATION.. I'M---😂 — Trisha🌱 (@Sykk_Shrimp) January 8, 2021

“dont ship ppl”



corpse: im gonna frame this photo of me and sykkuno sleeping together — VEE! 死 (@corpsevee) January 9, 2021

CORPSE SAID HE'S GONNA FRAME THAT PICTURE WHERE HE AND SYKKUNO WERE SPOONING OH JESUS — oh bingus (@levigami_) January 9, 2021

Corpse Husband was initially a horror narration YouTuber but has switched to streaming games.

The two streamers can often be seen playing Among Us with a host of other popular streamers like Valkyrae. This has helped popularize the game and their own image. Rust has also seen a rise in its popularity for the same reasons.

Advertisement

While Corpse Husband's comments were most likely made in jest, it will certainly help fuel the imagination of fans across the globe. The world can't seem to get enough of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.