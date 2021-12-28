"I'm a SCAV": sneakylol executes cunning play to eliminate attacking group of Escape from Tarkov players

Twitch streamer Zach “sneakylol” Scuderi pulled off an impressive triple-kill during a recent Escape from Tarkov stream.

The streamer was in the middle of an Escape from Tarkov raid when he was attacked by a group of players.

sneakylol immediately found himself in a difficult position and jokingly claimed that he was only a “scav.” However, the streamer went on to pull off an impressive series of kills and finished off the squad all by himself.

Twitch streamer sneakylol pulls off impressive four-kill streak during Escape from Tarkov raid

sneakylol was playing Escape from Tarkov along with a friend. The streamer had endured a difficult raid and was away from his teammate. After initially pulling off a couple of kills and surviving, he found himself ambushed near a road by an entire squad.

sneakylol initially spotted one of the opponents and had a rather unusual question for his Twitch viewers.

“Is that Santa? Woah, what the f**k.”

sneakylol was attacked by another opponent as the entire squad rushed towards him. Upon realizing that the opponents had spotted him, sneakylol immediately took cover and attempted to mount a counter-attack. He also tried to trick his opponents into thinking that he was simply a side character:

“Yeah, I am a scav, I am a scav. I am a scav. Just kidding.”

The approach obviously did not work out as the squad continued to attack him. However, sneakylol proved to be too quick for the ambushing squad as he quickly pulled off three kills.

The streamer was in the middle of looting his kills when he was attacked by another player. sneakylol responded with an easy headshot and finished the exchange with a four kill streak.

sneakylol’s friend joked that that the streamer should be ashamed of himself. The two eventually continued with the raid and went on to win the match.

sneakylol is a League of Legends streamer who regularly plays a variety of games. These include World of Warcraft, Valorant and Teamfight Tactics, apart from Escape from Tarkov. The streamer currently has 1.7 million followers on Twitch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish