'I'm sure he got a reason': Shroud believes Dr Disrespect knows the reason behind his Twitch ban 

Shroud seems to firmly believe that Dr Disrespect knows exactly why he got banned from Twitch.

Shroud recently shared his thoughts on the Dr Disrespect Twitch ban, and he was of the opinion that The Doc knows the reason behind his Twitch ban, but is unable to communicate it due to legal and privacy constraints.

Herschel Guy Beahm IV aka Dr Disrespect, is one of the most popular gaming personalities in today's era of streaming, and is known for his characteristic swagger and larger than life persona.

He has amassed millions of followers over the course of his career and has gradually evolved and cultivated a brand around his unique persona. While Dr Disrespect continues to enjoy immense success on YouTube, the questions surrounding his unceremonious Twitch ban haven't diminished.

Till today, his Twitch ban remains shrouded in mystery, as no one exactly knows why The Doc was banned off the Amazon-owned platform, where he was undoubtedly one of the biggest draws.

There continues to exist a distinct grey area pertaining to his ban, with intense speculation and rumours doing the rounds. While Dr Disrespect revealed that he has no idea why he was banned, Ninja had recently stated that The Doc had to know exactly why it happened.

Recently, this sentiment was shared by another high-profile streamer, that being Shroud, who during a recent stream, stated that Dr Disrespect is sure to know the reason behind his Twitch ban.

Does Dr Disrespect know the reason behind his Twitch ban?

[Timestamp: 3:22]

In a recent video by Esports Talk on YouTube, clips from Shroud's recent Twitch stream are played, where the 26-year old addresses the Dr Disrespect Twitch ban.

Speaking about the complexities of the situation, Shroud theorizes that there has to be a pretty strong binding factor behind Twitch not wanting to disclose details behind The Doc's ban:

"I wish there was more to go off of but that only makes you presume it's pretty bad , like why don't I have any info? What is so top secret here? The thing is, if they gave info on any ban that they've done, they would have to go through and give info on every single person. "

He also goes on to state that it is possible that Twitch and Dr Disrespect have talked it out between themselves, which almost makes it certain that The Doc knows the reason behind his ban:

"I'm sure they have talked about the decision to arguably tell people why they're banned and if they felt the best decision was to not share why any single person is not banned permanently , then I'm sure there's a reason for it. "

"I'm sure he got a reason, we didn't get a reason. That's between two people, the employer and the employee. We don't have a right to know, only the people involved do."

Shroud's recent comments are certainly insightful and could very well turn out to be the reason behind The Doc's ban being this hushed up.

With legal constraints looming large, Dr Disrespect's ban continues to remain a source of mystery for the online community.