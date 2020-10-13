The Dr Disrespect Twitch ban theory

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect is one of the most formidable names in the sphere of gaming, having amassed millions of followers over the course of his streaming career.

Right from his larger-than life persona to his undeniable swagger and expertise in gaming, The Doc is nothing short of a gaming icon - an enigma who thrives on the basis of his cultivated and brazen personality.

These are all characteristics which make him one of the most unique streamers in today's gaming sphere. However, the one issue which continues to serve as a blot upon his illustrious career is his unceremonious Twitch ban, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since it was first imposed back in June:

The ban sent shockwaves throughout the entire industry, as a streamer of Doc's calibre getting banned off the platform was completely unexpected.

What's even more shocking is the fact that Dr Disrespect was one of the top streamers on Twitch at the time of his ban, which makes the manner of imposition all the more shady.

This brings us to the possible reason behind his Twitch ban, which according to The Doc, is linked to financial constraints, and Twitch's decision to replace him with 'three cadets'- Ninja, Shroud and most likely, Logic.

Dr Disrespect claims he doesn't know why he was banned - or does he?

Dr Disrespect had recently hinted at the likely reason behind his Twitch ban, which according to him, is linked to Twitch being unable to afford him.

The Doc had signed a multi-million dollar contract with Twitch just a few weeks before his Twitch ban, and he believes that it has nothing to do with his actions, and that it is more a case of Twitch's financial constraints.

Moreover, he went on to add that it was strangely coincidental and convenient that Twitch decided to plug the gaping hole left by The Doc's absence, with three new members, who he referred to as cadets, referring possibly to Ninja, Shroud and Logic.

All three are rumoured to have signed multi-million dollar deals with Twitch, but was their joint signings tantamount to the price of one 'master chief', aka Dr Disrespect?

Moreover, his theory seems to tie in with a kind of personal vendetta which Twitch seems to have against him, considering their recent change in policy, which made it almost impossible for any streamer to play alongside Dr Disrespect:

@Twitch Literally updated their terms of service just because Doc showed up on Nadeshot's stream.. LOL @JakeSucky pic.twitter.com/3L8WpSFhhM — Inverified (@Inverified) September 23, 2020

While Dr Disrespect seems to believe that in this theory, the rest of the online community continues to remain skeptical, notably Ninja and Nadeshot, who recently stated that The Doc knows exactly why he was banned:

According to the former, Dr Disrespect did something ban worthy of the platform:

"He did something ban worthy on the platform. I do believe that he might have not been told about it , I don't think that he doesn't know what it is. Like I would have a pretty good f*****g idea , like a pretty good idea of what I did to get banned"

Nadeshot, on the other hand, was a little more subtle, as he shared the following thoughts on the entire situation:

"I don't think it's possible for Dr Disrespect and his legal team not to know, I just think there is no way you sign a multi-million dollar deal with twitch on a multi-year term and they ban y,ou and your legal counsel doesn't know why. In my mind it has to have some major legal implications."

From the statements above, we can see a strong sense of duality when it comes to assessing the real reason behind Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban.

While the odds certainly seem to be stacked up against the 2x time Champions Club leader, Dr Disrespect seems to be finally placing the pieces together, as his 'three cadet' reason, is certainly a strong point to mull over, and could very well turn out to be the definitive reason behind why he was banned.

