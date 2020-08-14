For the most part, it seems as though the internet has put the Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm controversy to bed. While many still want to know and understand why the streamer was banned from Twitch, the story isn't as pressing anymore. The Doc is streaming successfully on YouTube and has seemingly made his peace with the Twitch ban.

However, that doesn't seem to have stopped 100 Thieves owner Matt "Nadeshot" Haag from speculating on the topic. Nadeshot has known Dr Disrespect for quite a while, even gaming with him from time to time, but doesn't think he's telling the whole truth about his situation.

Is Dr Disrespect lying about his Twitch ban?

Yesterday, a new episode of Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez's Eavesdrop Podcast went live with Nadeshot as a guest. The two are longtime friends from their time in OpTic Gaming together, so this wasn't a surprise in the slightest. However, what was a surprise was the subject of Dr Disrespect coming up.

The streamer came up in conversation innocently enough, as Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban has been one of the hottest debates in the community. Nadeshot started off by speaking on the friendship that he and Doc have but then claimed that the Two-Time has to know why he was banned.

My thing is though, I just think that there's no way that him and his team don't know why he was banned (on Twitch). I think that's cap.

Many share Nadeshot's sentiment, seeing as there was huge amounts of money wrapped up in Dr Disrespect's exclusivity contract with Twitch. For the platform to ban him without warning or reason seems extremely unprofessional and, to be frank, unlikely.

However, Dr Disrespect has remained firm that neither he or his team have no idea why the ban came down. He even called out the community members that think he's lying about the situation on a recent YouTube stream. So while it does seem unlikely that Doc wouldn't know, he's publically claiming that he "has no idea".

Whether the Two-Time knows why he was banned will likely remain a mystery for a while. However, it will be interesting to see if Dr Disrespect retaliates towards Nadeshot for basically calling him a liar. Viewers might not want to miss the Doctor's next YouTube stream.