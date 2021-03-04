"I plan to reveal my face when I hit 10 million subscribers": Minecraft streamer Hindustan Gamer Loggy shares his gaming experience (Exclusive)

Hindustan Gamer Loggy, popularly known as Jassu, is a content creator with more than four million subscribers on YouTube and 150,000 followers on Instagram. Loggy has been exploring games like GTA and Minecraft. He s loved for his gameplay in story mode.

The Minecraft enthusiast is always supported by his brother, Chapati Hindustani Gamer, a well-known creator. They've been partnering on content for a long time. But the gaming icon has yet to reveal his identity.

The following is an excerpt from an interview with Loggy by Ajay Assudani in which the gamer discussed his personal and professional life.

Hindustan Gamer Loggy bares all in an exclusive interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

Loggy: It wasn't a change for me because I'm barely out of my house. Instead, I've made it productive by making content. But it's really been a difficult time for my family.

Q. What is the reason behind not revealing your face, moreover when do you plan to do so?

Loggy: There is no specific reason for it. However, I plan to reveal my face to 10 million subscribers.

Advertisement

Q. How was the support from your family when you initially started gaming?

Loggy: My family wanted me to be employed as a doctor. Gaming was never an option. Obviously, the family support wasn't there. However, I managed to grow my channel rapidly. The support I receive from the audience is epic. I decided to finally be on YouTube, regardless of what the family was saying. Everyone is happy with what I do now.

Q. What did you do in your school days?

Loggy: Academic achievement wasn't my strongest suit. I was weak in nearly every subject. So I finished basic education and decided to stop there.

Q. What was the turning point of your career?

Loggy: There have been many good times in my YouTube career, but the most important one would be hitting the 100,000 subscribers mark on the channel. It could be called the turning point of my career because that was the moment I decided to take up YouTube as a full-time job.

Q. Who is your best friend in the gaming community, and why?

Loggy: My best friend is, of course, my brother Chapati. He has always been my constant support. Living in the same house makes it easier to create content together. He has guided me in everything from scratch. Basic things like how to play, how to edit, and most importantly, what to say when playing a game.

Advertisement

Q. Share your best Minecraft moment of all time.

Loggy: The best moment was when we made our massive city in Minecraft, and for some reason, decided to call it Dubai City.

Q. How can others join your Minecraft server?

Loggy: Unfortunately, we do not have a public server at the moment. So no one can join at this stage. But we want people to come to our world. We are also working on a dedicated Minecraft server. It might become a reality in the future.

Q. What questions do fans ask you the most, and what is its answer?

Loggy: Most fans ask for a face reveal. The simple answer is that I am not ready for a face reveal yet. But it will happen around the 10 million subscribers mark.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Loggy: In the next five years, I am not sure, to be honest. I might travel or get back to studying. I like to go with the flow and enjoy what is currently going on in my life.