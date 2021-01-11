"I probably have more money than you": Pokimane rejects a rich man's offer to be his girlfriend

During a recent stream, Imane "Pokimane" Anys triumphantly shut down a donator.

The 24-year old streamer was partaking in a Rust stream and took on the guise of a French girl for the stream's duration. There wasn't anything of note taking place before a donator flaunted his wealth in the hopes of convincing the streamer to date him.

Pokimane responds to a donator asking her to be his girlfriend

Pokimane fit into the role of a French girl quite effortlessly, armed with a beret and a polished French accent. Her act had to be put on hold when a viewer donated $2 and thew shade at her gameplay skills in RPG games. He also labeled it as "trash."

This prompted her to respond.

"Maybe you should shut the f**k up. Thank you for your two dollars!"

He then proceeded to give his contact number in the hopes of getting her to be his girlfriend. He also claimed that he was a rich and old daddy.

Advertisement

"This is two dollars. I am a rich, old daddy. Would you be able to be my girlfriend ? My number is... contact me for more info "

Pokimane came up with a savage reply, and she shuts him down.

"I probably have more money than you. Shut up! Thank you for your two dollars!"

Pokimane, through the course of her streaming career, is no stranger to such messages and outlandish requests. The Moroccan-born Twitch streamer has often been subject to a barrage of bizarre and hilarious donations.

She is also known to command an army of fans, commonly referred to as "simps." Things got so out of hand that she decided to cap her donations to a maximum of $5 in November 2020.

With toxic simp culture on the rise, streamers like Pokimane must brace themselves with a fitting reply and be a little thick-skinned.