“I, too, won’t buy Silksong until it’s out”: Hollow Knight Silksong fans have hilarious response to lack of dev communication 

Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight was quite the sensation when it first launched in 2017, and the announcement of a sequel with Hollow Knight Silksong was met with both anticipation and worry. However, despite its announcement, Silksong has yet to receive any major update regarding its release date - which coupled with the lack of communication from the team has led to quite a bit of frustration within the playerbase.

To that extent, a user by the name of TheReal_Violent_Husk has gone on to state:

"I, too, won’t buy Silksong until it’s out!"

Others have also chimed in on the situation, opting not to buy the game until launch.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Frustrated players ‘boycott’ Hollow Knight Silksong in a hilarious response to Team Cherry's commitment to the game

As detailed within the Reddit thread linked above, frustrated users are ‘boycotting’ Hollow Knight Silksong over developer Team Cherry’s ‘lack of communication’ in recent months.

The user went on to state that they are rather disturbed by the various “red flags” that have popped up since the game’s announcement, such as four free major content updates, an absolute bargain price of $15, and plans for another full game.

According to the user, this rather devious move has resulted in them boycotting Hollow Knight Silksong until the game is officially out.

If it wasn’t already obvious, the post is entirely satirical. The points discussed are a tongue-in-cheek way of congratulating the developer on their commitment to delivering a full game free of microtransactions in an industry that is plagued with the same.

Multiple other users have also chimed in, humorously agreeing to not buy Silksong until it is officially out.

User profressionalmoron2 has also decided to boycott Hollow Knight Silksong, but only until it receives a release date. Multiple Redditors have also joined in, sharing the same sentiment, choosing to wait until the pre-orders are out.

A collage of reactions (Images via Reddit)

Further proving the tongue-in-cheek nature of the post, OP has also replied to thatguy52, stating:

"This post is a joke."

The faith put in indie developers as of late is quite refreshing, especially amidst rehashed re-releases of existing games and a tendency to release mediocre AAA titles that do not inspire confidence in the state of the industry in general - when taking recent layoffs into mind.

The hype surrounding Hollow Knight Silksong is immense, and it is hoped that the game will deliver splendidly when it officially launches. Silksong is expected to launch sometime later this year and will be available on day one via Xbox Game Pass.