"I want Dr to be sort of the next Batman" - Top 5 Dr Disrespect quotes of all time

Dr Disrespect is one of the most entertaining personalities to have ever graced the internet. His character is an era-defining innovation considering that even at the age of 39, Doc still puts in an enormous amount of effort into his streams, whereas other streamers just hop on to play games.

As a result of his charismatic character, Dr Disrespect has given the internet some of the most fabulous quotes throughout his streaming career.

These will go down in history as some of the most memorable moments from not only his career but the streaming and gaming industry.

Best quotes from Dr Disrespect

Although Dr Disrespect has made countless funny, motivational, witty, and sarcastic quips, there are some that his fans hold extremely close to their hearts.

#1 - Batman

Signing his exclusive contract with Twitch before being kicked out of the platform, Dr Disrespect talked about the legacy he wants to build. He wanted his character to be like that of Batman, something that will continue to be played by many after he retires.

"I want Dr to be sort of the next Batman. I want to be 70, 80 years old and want someone else to play Dr Disrespect."

Obviously seeing someone else as Dr Disrespect might be unsettling at first. However, there have been many legendary actors who have played the role of Batman, and there might be someone good enough out there to justify the role of the 'Two-Time'.

#2 - Cussing

Rage and Dr Disrespect are a match made in heaven. There is hardly a game that Doc plays on stream that doesn't make him rage. Back from his Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare days to his current COD: Warzone streams, every death makes Dr Disrespect furious, and he ends up spewing a few curses here and there.

"One of the things I pride myself on is that I don't cuss. It's extremely rare, but when I do it kind of adds to the character."

Naturally, when Dr Disrespect said he rarely cusses, it came as a fun surprise to everyone. Although the statement was partly a lie, he was bang-on about the latter part as his cussing definitely adds to the character.

#3 - 2020

Dr Disrespect predicted the success of streamers way before the phenomenon kicked in. While he failed to predict the permanent Twitch ban handed to him in 2020, he already knew that the year was going to be an absolute best for streamers.

"2020 is going to be a defining year for streamers."

Naturally, this was the year when many streamers, such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, xQc, Ludwig, and so many more, shot to phenomenal success and Dr Disrespect got a chance to say, "I told you so."

#4 - Sellout

Back when both Shroud and Ninja, two of the most popular faces on Twitch, jumped ship to Mixer due to the enormous amount of money they were receiving, Dr Disrespect chose to stay behind and continue streaming on Twitch.

"I don't want to be a sellout."

Unfortunately, Twitch decided to reward Doc's loyalty with one of the most notorious bans to have ever been handed out by the platform.

#5 - Two-Time

The most famous quote to have ever been said by Dr Disrespect is when he describes his personality.

"I am the Two-Time back-to-back blockbuster 1993-1994 video game champion, with a deadly Ethiopian caterpillar, standing at 6’8” with a 37” vertical leap..."

This quote needs no introduction as this essentially defines who Dr Disrespect is.

Also read: Top 5 Twitch streamers who had life-threatening confrontations while on livestream

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul